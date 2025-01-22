How To Watch Prime Target Online And Stream The Ridley Scott Produced Thriller From Anywhere

How To Watch Prime Target Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Wednesday, January 22 New episodes: every Wednesday at 12.01am PT / 3.01am ET / 8.01am BST Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Apple TV Plus Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Prime Target: Synopsis

A Cambridge maths prodigy finds himself in mortal danger when a breakthrough in his research proves a threat to national security. Led by rising star Leo Woodall (The White Lotus) and boasting an award-winning cast, packed with high-octane action, you can catch this propulsive thriller with our guide below explaining how to watch Prime Target online from anywhere.

Who knew number crunching could be so exciting? Created by screenwriter Steve Thompson, Prime Target eschews dust bunny-filled libraries and formulae for pulse-raising chases and high-stakes drama. It’s like watching Fibonacci after ingesting 10 espressos as the brilliant Edward Brooks (Woodall) investigates the existence of a pattern between prime numbers, the discovery of which would have catastrophic repercussions for global security and render even the most high-security computers accessible. Consequently, he’s being closely watched by the US government and pursued by criminal organizations desperate to obtain his work for their own nefarious purposes.

Directed by Brady Hood (the acclaimed Top Boy) and produced by Scott Free Productions (Raised by Wolves, The Good Wife), this compelling 8-part series has plenty of A-list gravitas to balance its full-throttle action scenes. Quintessa Swindell (Netflix series Trinkets, 2022 blockbuster Black Adam) is an excellent addition as Taylah Sanders, a special agent assigned to keep Edward out of danger. David Morrisey (Red Riding trilogy) and Academy Award-nominee Stephen Rea (The Crying Game) are two esteemed university professors, while the Emmy-winning Martha Plimpton (Raising Hope) is a US official who’ll stop at nothing to keep Edward’s work out of the wrong hands.

You do the math: one incredible cast, plus a compelling conspiracy described as “unfurling at a pace that is rollicking but never disorientingly breakneck” by The Guardian? That means Prime Target should equate to one unmissable new drama.

Read on and stream every episode with our viewing guide explaining how to watch Prime Target online and from anywhere when you subscribe to Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Prime Target Online

The action-packed new thriller has arrived and viewers can watch Prime Target online with Apple TV Plus beginning from Wednesday, January 22. There are eight episodes in total. Two will be made available from debut, and the remainder will roll out once a week until the finale on March 5.

An Apple TV Plus subscription costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month.

But if you're new, you can get an Apple TV Plus free trial.

Yep, new subscribers can try Apple TV Plus for 7 days. It's also worth noting that if you've recently bought another Apple product (e.g. iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV) or intend to, you'll automatically be entitled to three free months of Apple TV Plus.

How to watch Prime Target online from anywhere

If you're a on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Prime Target online just as you would at home.

While services like Apple TV Plus may not be available globally, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, and make it look like you're accessing streaming services from home.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Prime Target Trailer

Prime Target Episode Release Schedule

Prime Target – Episode 1: Wednesday, January 22

Prime Target – Episode 2: Wednesday, January 22

Prime Target – Episode 3: Wednesday, January 29

Prime Target – Episode 4: Wednesday, February 5

Prime Target – Episode 5: Wednesday, February 12

Prime Target – Episode 6: Wednesday, February 19

Prime Target – Episode 7: Wednesday, February 26

Prime Target – Episode 8: Wednesday, March 5

Prime Target Cast

Leo Woodall as Edward Brooks

Quintessa Swindell as Taylah Sanders

Stephen Rea as Professor James Alderman

David Morrissey as Professor Robert Mallinder

Martha Plimpton as Jane Torres

Sidse Babett Knudsen as Professor Andrea Lavin

Jason Flemyng as Stephen Patrick Nield

Harry Lloyd as Andrew Carter

Ali Suliman as Dr. Akram Nizar

Fra Fee as Adam Mellor

Joseph Mydell as Professor Raymond Osborne

Daisy Waterstone as Fiona Carey

Sofia Barclay as Safiya Zamil

Tom Stourton as Ricky Olson

Tom Byrne as Tom Grayson

Emily Renée as Charlotte Lambert

How can I watch Prime Target? The latest high-profile series for Apple TV Plus, you’ll want to register to Apple TV Plus to catch Prime Target exclusively on the streamer when it debuts on Wednesday, January 22. Membership costs $9.99/£8.99/AU$12.99 per month, and provides access not only to Prime Target, but dozens of other hit TV series and films, such as Ted Lasso, spy thriller Slow Horses, the Emmy award-winning The Morning Show, and both seasons of surreal drama Severance.