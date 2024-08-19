How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online from anywhere

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release date: Friday, August 16 (US, CA, UK, AU) New episodes: one per week every Friday US stream: Paramount Plus International streams: Wow Presents Plus (UK) | Crave (CA) | Stan (AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars: Preview

The Olympics may be over, but this race is just getting started. Mama Ru has invited 12 queens from across the franchise to compete at the inaugural Drag Race Summer Games, where they’ll pluck, tuck, and beat their face for the gods in order to win $200,000 and some serious bragging rights. Expect fierce runways and next-level drag as we explain how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online now from anywhere in the world.

The sun never sets on RuPaul’s TV empire. Beginning with Drag Race Chile in 2015, the team at World of Wonder have set up shop in Australia, Sweden, Brazil, the Philippines, Mexico, and beyond. And that means, for the first time in Herstory, Drag Race Global All Stars should embody the incredible depth of the drag scene worldwide.

The Global All-Stars elite line-up includes the Philippines’ Eve Le Queen, Drag Race Belgium runner-up Athena Likis, and US legend Alyssa Edwards, who New York Magazine ranked “one of the most powerful drag queens in America”. Then there’s Australian powerhouse Kween Kong, the UK’s Kitty Scott-Claus, and Sweden’s Vanity Vain, who describes her drag persona as “rock and roll, 80s, sex on legs”.

Read our guide below for how to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online now, and for free with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online for free in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

US viewers can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars exclusively on Paramount Plus. Episodes 1 and 2 landed on Friday, August 16. New episodes arrive weekly, with episode 3 due to premiere on Friday, August 23.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $5.99 a month with its Essential plan.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Paramount Plus. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server – for Paramount Plus, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for RuPaul's Drag Race Global All Stars, head to Paramount Plus

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online in the UK

UK fans of the drag franchise can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars on WOW Presents Plus. The inaugural series started on Friday, August 16 with a double bill. New episodes land every Friday.

A subscription to drag speciality streamer WOW Presents Plus costs £4.33 a month. Alternatively, save money when you purchase the £43.83 annual plan. In addition to All Stars, UK fans can watch regional spin-offs like Drag Race France, Drag Race Holland, Drag Race Brazil and Drag Race Belgique, in addition to every season of the OG Drag Race with the exception of season 13.

Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online in Canada

Crave is the home of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars in the Great North. Drag Race fans can stream the new series from Friday, August 16. New episodes land weekly, every Friday.

You have a choice of three plans with Crave. Crave Basic (with ads) is its cheapest at CA$9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to one HD stream. Crave Standard costs CA$14.99 a month (+tax), and provides 4K streaming – although it’s still ad-supported – while the Premium, CA$22 plan is ad-free and supports offline downloads.

Watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars online for free in Australia

Aussies can watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars with a Stan subscription. The first two episodes dropped on Friday, August 16, and the remaining episodes are uploaded once a week on a Friday. Plans start from AU$12 per month.

Australian citizen traveling abroad? You might have trouble connecting to Stan and streaming RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars Trailer

Drag Race Global All Stars Contestants

Alyssa Edwards, 43, from Texas, USA (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Athena Links, 27, from Brussels, Belgium (Drag Race Belgique)

Eva La Queen, 35, from Marikina, Philippines (Drag Race Philippines)

Gala Varo, 34, from Morelia, Mexico (Drag Race México)

Kitty Scott-Claus, 31, from Birmingham, UK (Drag Race UK)

Kween Kong, 31, from Adelaide, Australia (Drag Race Down Under)

Miranda Lebrão, 34, from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (Drag Race Brazil)

Nehellenia, 33, from Rome, Italy (Drag Race Italia)

Pythia, 28, from Montreal, Canada (Canada’s Drag Race)

Soa de Muse, 31, from Saint-Denis, France (Drag Race France)

Tessa Testicle, 25, from Basel, Switzerland (Drag Race Germany)

Vanity Vain, 31, from Linköping, Sweden (Drag Race Sverige)

How can I watch RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars? UK fans can stream episodes through LGBTQ+ platform WOW Presents Plus. The series will land on Crave in Canada, and for those Aussies Down Under, you’ll want a Stan subscription. Drag Race Global All Stars is exclusive to Paramount Plus in the US, so viewers Stateside will need a subscription to watch these queens from all over the world go head-to-head in a drag smackdown for the ages. The inaugural season of Global All Stars arrives on Friday, August 16.

Who are the guest judges on RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars? It’s a global drag family gathering! Guest judges confirmed include: Drag Race UK judge and TV presenter Graham Norton; the US Drag Race trio of Carson Kressley, Ts Madison, and Ross Matthews; American fashion designer and Drag Race Germany judge Dianne Brill, and couple Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, fellow actors and Drag Race España judges. Other famous faces set to make an appearance are US comedian Matt Rodgers, Mexican singer Danna, and models Adriana Lima and Jasmine Tookes, from Brazil and the US respectively.