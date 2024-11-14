How To Watch Say Nothing Online And Stream The Acclaimed Adaptation Of The New York Times’ Bestselling Book From Anywhere

How To Watch Say Nothing Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Thursday, November 14 (all episodes) US Stream: on Hulu with a 30-day free trial International Stream: Disney Plus (UK, CA, AU)

Watch Say Nothing: Synopsis

Hailing from FX Productions, this incendiary drama series about the Troubles demands your attention. Described as “brilliant and affecting” by the Sunday Times (Ireland), the historical drama charts the decades-long Northern Ireland conflict through the eyes of controversial figures like Dolours Price, who were steadfastly committed to securing independence from Britain. Find out how to stream the gripping new series below, as we explain how to watch Say Nothing online and exclusively on Hulu in the US.

The 9-episode limited series is adapted from the acclaimed New York Times’ bestselling book Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland (2018) by Patrick Radden Keefe. Like its source, the FX drama charts the causes and consequences of the Troubles over four decades, from the 1969 riots in Derry, the Provisional IRA’s '80s bombing campaign, the shocking kidnap and murder of Jean McConville, and the Northern Ireland peace process during the '90s.

It’s a complex history told through the lives of several individuals involved in the conflict, with particular focus on the activities of the Price sisters. Dolorous Price (Lola Petticrew) and her sister Marian (played by Hazel Doupe) are deeply committed to the idea of a united Ireland: robbing banks dressed like nuns to raise IRA funds and carrying out the 1973 Old Bailey bombing which saw both of them imprisoned for seven years.

BAFTA-nominee Maxine Peake (Funny Cow, Peterloo) features as an older Dolours. She’s joined by Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) as Brandan Hughes, the Irish Republican and skilled military strategist, and Josh Finnan – the star of BBC One drama The Responder – playing a young Gerry Adams, the former Sinn Féin leader who, from the ‘80s on, worked to bring the violence of the Troubles to an end.

Providing a visceral, no-holds-barred account of the Troubles, be sure to stream this vital historical drama with our guide below. It’ll explain how to watch Say Nothing online and stream every episode.

How to watch Say Nothing online for free in the US

(Image credit: Hulu)

Ready to binge one of 2024’s best dramas? US viewers can watch Say Nothing online exclusively with a Hulu subscription from Thursday, November 14, with all nine episodes available to stream from launch.

Subscribers can chose from a variety of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $9.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $18.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $82.99 per month (pay just $59.99 for the first three months before November 19). That comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. For more bundle options, keep reading...

How to watch Say Nothing online in Canada

(Image credit: Disney+)

Great news! Say Nothing will be available from Thursday, November 14 on Disney Plus internationally, in line with its US release. All 9 episodes will be available to stream immediately.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? A subscription starts from CA$8.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$12.99 a month/CA$129.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$15.99 a month/CA$159.99 a year).

How to watch Say Nothing online in the UK

This nail-biting FX drama will land on Disney Plus from Thursday, November 14 in the UK. Rather than a weekly release, Disney is gifting viewers all nine episodes to enjoy straight away.

Across the pond, Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99 a month. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £8.99, or the £12.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

How to watch Say Nothing online in Australia

Once again, Disney Plus is the place to watch Say Nothing online outside of the US, with every episode being added to the streamer from Thursday, November 14.

In Australia, there are only a couple of subscription options to choose from. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

Say Nothing Trailer

Say Nothing | Official Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

Say Nothing Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1, “The Cause”: Thursday, November 14

Episode 2, “Land of Password [...]”: Thursday, November 14

Episode 3, “I’ll Be Seeing You”: Thursday, November 14

Episode 4, “Tout”: Thursday, November 14

Episode 5, “Evil Little Maniacs”: Thursday, November 14

Episode 6, “Do Not Harm”: Thursday, November 14

Episode 7, “Theater People”: Thursday, November 14

Episode 8, “I Lay Waiting”: Thursday, November 14

Episode 9, “The People in the Dirt”: Thursday, November 14

Who is in the cast of Say Nothing?

Lola Petticrew as Dolours Price

Maxine Peake as older Dolours

Hazel Doupe as Marian Price

Anthony Boyle as Brendan Hughes

Josh Finan as Gerry Adams

Michael Colgan as older Gerry

Jack Myers as Elliot

Amy Molloy as Sarah Jane

Megan Cusack as Collette

Paul Mallon as Michael McConville

Keri Quinn as Chrissie

Ryan McParland as Jimmy Dooley

How many episodes of Say Nothing will there be? FX’s historical drama Say Nothing is made up of nine episodes in total, and each with a run time of about 60 minutes.