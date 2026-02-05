'I Know It Sounds Totally Insane': Mike White Explains How Survivor 50 Will Actually Help The White Lotus Season 4
Survivor is one of the best reality shows in TV history, and is a and groundbreaking show that's influenced countless projects that followed. New seasons regularly air on CBS (and streaming with a Paramount+ subscription), and the generations of fans are hyped for the upcoming 50th season, which will feature returning players. That includes Mike White, who recently shared how playing the game in Fiji will help The White Lotus Season 4.
The cast of Survivor 50 is stacked, and there are plenty of fans who are hyped to see what Mike White does in his second go at becoming Sole Survivor and the show's million dollar prize. While some fans might have hoped he'd dive right back into The White Lotus, the Emmy-winner spoke to EW about how his time in the game will actually benefit the beloved HBO dramedy. He explained that he really needs to stop thinking about the show in order to return to it with a fresh perspective. In his words:
Shortly after its release, The White Lotus joined the ranks of HBO shows that got the world talking. And in order to make the upcoming fourth season as great as possible, Mike White needs to be able to step away, get new ideas, and then bring them to the table. So returning for Survivor 50 came at a perfect time.
The first three seasons of The White Lotus (which are streaming with a HBO Max subscription) were quintessential water cooler talk, and consistently went viral thanks to its steamy scenes and wild twists. Later in the same interview, White explained why he needed to take a break from his show ahead of Season 4, saying:
This makes a great deal of sense... even if White Lotus fans would like to see Season 4 arrive sooner rather than later. Luckily development on the next season, which will be set in France, is happening. The ensemble cast is already coming together, including the great Helena Bonham Carter.
Survivor 50 will premiere on February 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. It's currently unclear when The White Lotus Season 4 will return, but hopefully its sooner rather than later.
