Jeff Probst Was Asked What’s Next For Survivor After Season 50, And I Was Honestly Surprised By His Answer

The long-awaited 50th season of Survivor will be premiering soon on the 2026 TV schedule, and it is the talk of the town. Longtime host Jeff Probst has been teasing Survivor 50 and its cast for quite some time, sharing what the brutal casting process was like and what ideas were in store to truly make this a season to remember. Of course, it will be hard to one-up Survivor 50, but when Probst was asked about what’s next, I was surprised by his answer.

There doesn’t seem to be an end in sight for Survivor, which is celebrating its 26th anniversary this year. Usually, Probst seems to be working on future seasons a year or two out, and considering all the work that goes into them, it makes sense. However, after being asked by People what he has in store for Season 51, presumably airing this fall on CBS, Probst had a surprising answer:

I can’t even...even you asking me that, oh my God. I have no idea for 51. I just want to get through 50 with this incredible group of people. But yes, it will be breathing down our neck. That is the fun that comes with the job: the pressure.

Probst is known for looking ahead on Survivor, so the fact that he still has no idea what he’s doing for Season 51 is shocking, especially given the fact that filming will probably start within the next several months. Assuming casting is not underway yet, and a theme hasn’t been chosen, it’s certainly getting down the wire. That being said, it also makes sense, since Survivor 50 probably took a lot out of everyone, so just wanting to see the milestone season through.

Even though Probst doesn’t exactly know where Season 51 will take them, it’s not like he doesn’t have any ideas floating around. He admitted to having “some loose ideas in a folder somewhere,” so there’s no telling what is in store. And there is still many more games to be played in Survivor's new era:

I will say, I don’t think you have to wholesale change the show. I don’t see that happening. We’re early into a new era. We’re only nine, 10 seasons in. There’s still a lot of game to be played there.

While Probst wants to keep his focus on Season 50, it seems like the gears are already turning for Season 51, so it’s possible that more details will be released in the coming months. When is unknown, but Survivor 50’s finale is likely airing in May, so perhaps right around then. If anything, the wait will be worth it, not to mention the fact that even after 50 seasons, Survivor continues to keep fans on the edge of their seats and rooting for villains or immediate favorites. So, regardless of what Season 51 brings, there will be much to look forward to.

For now, Survivor fans will just have to put their focus on the upcoming 50th season, premiering on Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day with a Paramount+ subscription. It’s hard to tell what will happen, but with many fan-favorites returning, it will surely keep viewers on their toes. And I cannot wait to see what happens.