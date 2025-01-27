How To Watch The Bachelor 2025 Online And Stream Season 29 Episodes Weekly From Anywhere

How To Watch The Bachelor 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Monday, January 27 at 8pm ET/PT Channel: ABC Live US stream: ABC via Sling TV | FuboTV 7-day free trial | Hulu + Live TV Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Bachelor Season 29: Synopsis

Nothing banishes the January blues like a bunch of red roses. The romantic dating show hosted by Jesse Palmer returns, and this time we’ll follow Grant Ellis as he bestows those thorny flowers on a group of wonderful women at the Bachelor Mansion. Let’s hope Cupid’s aim has improved since Ellis’ debut on The Bachelorette though. Follow his journey to find ‘the one’ with our guide below, which explains how to watch The Bachelor 2025 online and stream every episode from anywhere.

The 31-year-old Ellis made an indelible impression when he arrived to woo Jennifer Tran in her season of The Bachelorette. Fans went wild over the kind, charismatic, former pro-basketball player from New Jersey with the megawatt smile. Even Jenn admitted he was the total package. “He’s tall, he’s handsome, he’s charming, he’s funny,” she said. But that didn’t stop Jenn from sending him home in week 6 and proposing to Devin Strader instead (a decision she later came to regret).

But Ellis is more determined than ever to find his forever person, and The Bachelor is gifting him his second chance. He’s looking for “a kind soul, somebody who’s genuine” to settle down and start a family with. And hopefully, at least one of his twenty-five admirers are after the same thing. Over roughly twelve episodes, his pool of prospective fiancés – including fellow New Jersey native Alli Jo Hinkes and wedding planner Savannah Quinn – will be whittled down during intimate one-on-one dates and exciting excursions abroad, before he has to make that thrilling, anguished choice about who gets his final rose.

It's going to be another rollercoaster ride full of feuding, surprises…plus a game-changing twist on the traditional first impression rose. So, don’t miss a minute of the drama. Read on here for everything to know about how to watch The Bachelor 2025 and stream Season 29 online and from anywhere now.

How to watch The Bachelor 2025 online FREE in the US

Love is in (and back on) the air! Broadcasting as ever on ABC, The Bachelor Season 29 debuts on Monday, January 27 at 8pm ET/PT. While there’s no specific episode tally yet, the show usually has between 10 and 12 episodes, going out weekly at the same time every Monday.

Long since cut the cord? You’ll find new episodes added to ABC’s catch-up service a day after its initial broadcast. No cable log-in details are required, and episodes remain available for FREE a whole week after they’ve aired.

A select few over-the-top streaming services can also provide access to ABC programming live or on-demand.

Sling TV is the most affordable cord cutting option. For ABC you'll need its Blue package, which usually costs $50.99 a month for 46 channels. One of the best Sling TV deals available right now, though, is its 50% saving on the first month, meaning you'll pay just $25.50.

FuboTV is the most comprehensive cable-replacement with over 200 channels. Not only does it provide ABC so that you can watch episodes of The Bachelor live as they air, but also FOX, ESPN, NBC, FX, MTV and Bravo. It is more expensive, though, with Fubo's entry-level Essential plan costing $74.99 a month – after you’ve enjoyed its FREE FuboTV trial deal.

Alternatively, Hulu subscriptions provide multiple ways to stream The Bachelor. If you want to catch the hit dating TV show live, then ABC is available with the Hulu with Live TV package at $82.99 a month after an 3-day free trial.

Another option is the cheaper, standard Hulu plan. If you can wait less than 24 hours, you could stream new episodes live from as little as $9.99 a month. Plus, new subscribers are entitled to the plan’s 30-day free trial.

And if you’re looking to save even more money, then the Disney Plus bundle options offer a variety of plans.

Traveling outside of the US? Watch The Bachelor Season 29 from anywhere with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch The Bachelor from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Bachelor online just as you would at home.

While services like ABC block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Bachelor as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including ABC. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for ABC, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for The Bachelor, head to ABC.

How to watch The Bachelor 2025 online in Canada

(Image credit: CityTV)

Bachelor Nation fans in Canada can watch The Bachelor Season 29 on Citytv from Monday, January 27 at 8pm ET/PT. Episodes air simultaneous with their US release.

If you missed the liner broadcast, episodes are available to stream free through Citytv’s online platform, and less than 24 hours after they air. However, you’ll need to enter your TV provider details to do so.

Additionally, cord-cutters can enjoy Citytv Plus content through the Amazon Prime channel of the same name. It’s free to new subscribers for the first 30 days, and then CA$4.99 a month on top of the CA$9.99 Amazon Prime membership cost.

Out of the country? Download a VPN and watch The Bachelor Season 29 from anywhere in the world.

Can I watch The Bachelor Season 29 online in the UK?

Sadly, although it was once available through reality TV streamer Hayu, there’s no longer a dedicated UK streaming home for The Bachelor. That’s bad news for US fans in old Blighty when the hit ABC dating show returns to our screens.

Traveling abroad? If you want to watch The Bachelor but are away from your home country, purchasing a VPN will let you stream your favorite shows from anywhere.

Can I watch The Bachelor Season 29 in Australia?

It doesn’t look good for Aussies, either. The US version of The Bachelor isn’t currently available in Australia, with only a smattering of old seasons available online. Perhaps that’s because the country had its own version of The Bachelor that aired on Network 10, though it sadly came to an end in late December 2023.

If geo-blocks stop you from streaming the same shows you like to watch back home, then consider purchasing a VPN. That way, you can connect to the same platforms you already pay for, but while traveling abroad.

The Bachelor 2025 Trailer

A Look at Grant's Season

Who Are The Contestants On The Bachelor Season 29?