The Pitt Has Already Been Renewed For Season 3, And I Have Guesses About When It Will Take Place

After a wildly successful first season, Season 2 of The Pitt is starting on the 2026 TV schedule . However, before this new shift begins, the HBO Max series got some great news: Season 3 is happening! So, with the renewal in mind and in the lead-up to the season that will take place on the Fourth of July and the day before Robby leaves on a sabbatical, I’m theorizing about the day Season 3 could take place on.

The Pitt Has Been Renewed For Season 3

In the days before the show hit streaming again, critics praised Season 2 of The Pitt . Unsurprisingly to me, the series that was one of my favorites of 2025 was met with acclaim. Then, the night before the premiere, it got renewed for Season 3.

The great news was announced on Wednesday, January 7, by HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys at The Pitt’s Season 2 premiere, per Variety . And it notably came about 24 hours before fans could watch Season 2 of The Pitt , and amid the show’s impressive awards run.

After winning multiple Emmys in 2025 (including Best Drama and Best Lead Actor, among others), the show also received a few wins at the Critics' Choice Awards, and it is a 2026 Golden Globe nominee . This critical acclaim also comes with a lot of love from fans.

So, as I said, it’s not surprising that The Pitt got renewed. Now that we know Season 3 is coming, though, it’s time to start theorizing about when it will take place.

The Days I Think Season 3 Of The Pitt Could Take Place On

In the trailer for Season 2 of The Pitt , Robby notes that the new attending, Dr. Al-Hashimi, is covering for him while he goes on a “little sabbatical.” Later, he’s also asked if this is his last shift, and his answer is “for a while, yeah.” According to TV Insider’s review of Season 2, Robby’s plan is to take a “three-month motorcycle sabbatical” starting the day after this Fourth of July shift.

Alright, with that in mind, let’s think about a few other facts too. Primarily, it’s important to note that Season 2 picks up on Langdon’s first day back after going to rehab, and Season 1 took place during a bunch of people’s first days working in The Pitt. Therefore, I think it’s logical to assume that Robby’s first day back after this trip will be the day Season 3 takes place on.

So, if he takes those full three months off and does not return early, he’d hypothetically be back in his scrubs at the beginning of October. With all that in mind, and thinking about a few other alternatives, I have a few theoretical dates for his return:

October 4 : That would be exactly three months after Robby leaves.

: That would be exactly three months after Robby leaves. October 31 : If they want to keep with the holidays, and Robby extends his sabbatical, Halloween would be a great day for the show to come back.

: If they want to keep with the holidays, and Robby extends his sabbatical, Halloween would be a great day for the show to come back. Sometime in September: What if Robby cuts his trip short and returns early? If I'm being honest, the guy seems like he’d be bad at taking a vacation.

In the end, while I can’t draw a firm conclusion on a date, I do feel strongly that The Pitt’s junior season could take place on Robby’s first day back at work. It’d be so interesting to see how this trip has changed him, it’d be fascinating to see him react to how the hospital changed while he was gone, and overall, I think that’d make for some pretty great TV.