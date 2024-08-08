How To Watch The Rise And Rise of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD Online For Free And From Anywhere

How To Watch The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD Online

Taylor Swift's Era's Tour is about to return to the UK – after a stint in mainland Europe – for five shows at Wembley Stadium in London. That's before the megastar takes her tour back to North America for its final Canadian dates at the end of the year. To mark her impending arrival in the British Isles earlier in the year, Channel 4 aired its documentary, looking into the success of Taylor Swift, the latest in its UNTOLD series. And it is set to air the special once again, though you can watch The Rise and Rise of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD right now, available to stream for free on Channel 4's on-demand service.

Whether you're still experiencing post-Eras Tour blues, are gearing up to bare witness to our lord and savior Taylor Swift, or didn't manage to snag tickets, the one-off half an hour documentary could prove a balm for Swifties who just can't get enough of Miss Americana. And we explain exactly how to watch The Rise and Rise of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD from anywhere and for free with our guide.

Narrated by self-confessed Swiftie and Radio 1 DJ Dean McCullough, Channel 4 speaks to professors of both Marketing and Neurology, as well as, of course, the biggest, most passionate fans.

Delving into both the most joyful and darkest parts of the fandom, The Rise and Rise of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD doesn't play it safe, delving into questions over her use of private jets, as well as her empire of merchandise and the ever controversial talking point of releasing different variants to increase album sales.

The documentary also highlights Taylor Swift's relationship with her fanbase, forming unique connections through her secret listening sessions and, in a number of instances, helping fans who were financially in need.

Essential viewing for Swifties, find out exactly how to watch The Rise and Rise of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD online from anywhere below, and take a look at the fame and marketing behind the billionaire singer-songwriter.

Watch The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD online in the UK for free

The Rise and Rise of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD initially aired on Channel 4 on May 15, and will air again on Tuesday, August 13 at 11.05pm BST. As mentioned, you can also stream the UNTOLD documentary at any time, with it available to stream on Channel 4's on-demand service.

You can access the on-demand Channel 4 service on desktop and through a number of devices via its app. While watching any live TV in the UK requires a TV licence, you won't need one for watching on catch-up. It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX).

Away from the UK and want to stream Spacey Unmasked? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

How to watch The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD just as you would at home.

While Channel 4 blocks access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN, which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and tune into all the programmes on Channel 4 from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD as if you were at home with a VPN

Can I watch The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD in the US?

There doesn't appear to be an official US distributor for Channel 4's UNTOLD series, including The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift.

Brit abroad? Use a VPN to port yourself back home and access Channel 4 from anywhere.

Can I watch The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD in Australia?

At the time of writing, there's been no word on when or if The Rise and Rise of Taylor Swift will air in Australia.

Remember, though: if you're a Brit abroad, you can use a VPN to access Channel 4 streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Can I watch The Rise And Rise Of Taylor Swift: UNTOLD in Canada?

It's a similiar situation in Canada, where we're still waiting for confirmation on whether or not The Rise and Rise of Taylor Swift will air.

If you're currently visiting Canada from the UK, remember that you can use a VPN to access Channel 4 streams as if you were back home.