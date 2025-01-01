How To Watch The Traitors UK Season 3 Online And Stream For Free From Anywhere – Launching Tonight

How To Watch The Traitors UK Season 3 Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1 Time: 8pm GMT / 3pm ET / 12pm PT Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) International Stream (Release dates TBC): Peacock (US) | 10Play (AU) | Crave (CA) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch The Traitors UK Season 3 - Preview

We all know the drill by now: betrayal, deception, inconvenient truths and convincing lies. But that doesn’t make it any less thrilling as we watch a new batch of contestants try and weed out the Traitors in their midst. Claudia Winkleman and her stunning knitwear once again return to host the show, so read on to find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 for free with BBC iPlayer and stream from anywhere with a VPN.

For the uninitiated, The Traitors invites 22 contestants to Ardross Castle as the game unfolds over twelve episodes. Most of the contestants are designated Faithfuls, but a select few are the Traitors, who must hide themselves among the Faithfuls and discard them one by one.

A roundtable takes place each day, with the Faithfuls given an opportunity to vote off a player they believe to be traitorous. Get it right, you’re one step close to a potential £120,000 prize. Get it wrong, another Faithful is sent home and the Traitors’ influence grows. Should any Traitors remain at the end of the game, they leave with the cash, but should the Faithful eliminate them all, they’ll take home the money. There’s also the small matter of the Traitors being able to "murder" the Faithful they see as the biggest threat each night.

There are of course plenty of twists and turns along the way, which have previously included Traitors being able to bolster their ranks by recruiting a Faithful (usually to throw under the bus at a future roundtable), and Traitors having to murder in plain sight. Last year’s winner, Traitor Harry, played the game to absolute perfection, leading the charge against his fellow Traitors at every given opportunity and fully earning the trust (and perhaps more in some cases) of the Faithful, until the final vote saw him betray his closest friend in the game to claim victory. It’s brutal, but utterly gripping stuff.

With this year's contestants now revealed, expect more edge-of-your seat viewing, with host Claudia teasing: “Things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on their toes and feeds into the central premise of trust!”

It may air in January, but we can pretty much guarantee this will be one of the highlights of the 2025 TV schedule. So read on below for all you need to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 online from anywhere, and stream on BBC iPlayer.

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 in the UK for free

The Traitors UK Season 3 will go out on BBC One in the UK with the premiere set for New Year's Day, Wednesday, January 1 at 8pm. The release pattern varies, but a full episode schedule can be viewed below.

You'll also be able to stream brand new episodes as the air, totally free, on BBC iPlayer, which is also the UK home of versions of the show from the US and Australia.

BBC iPlayer is available on a number of devices and it’s absolutely FREE to watch. To create a BBC account, all you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA), in addition to a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch The Traitors UK Season 3 online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch The Traitors UK as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for The Traitors UK Season 3, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 in the US

Peacock is the home of The Traitors US and international versions from Australia and the UK.

Season 3 of The Traitors UK will arrive on the service, but not until the latest outing of the Stateside version, which starts on January 9, has ended.

Peacock plans start from $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or you can go commercial free and pay $13.99 a month. There is also the option to pay for a year upfront and save 17%, working out at $79.99 and $139.99 annually respectively.

Brits in the US can use a VPN to free stream the show just as they would back home.

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 in Australia

Network 10's free on-demand service 10Play will be the place to watch The Traitors UK Season 3, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.

10Play is also the home of The Traitors Australia, which ran for two seasons, and The Traitors US. To access, all you need to do is create an account with an Australian postcode and begin streaming.

Remember, 10Play locks its content to Aussies only. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home.

How to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 in Canada

In Canada, you'll be able to watch The Traitors UK Season 3 through Crave, although the streamer will air the US version's third season first. Expect the British edition in the Spring.

Crave is also home to iterations from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada's own version.

Crave plans start from $9.99 a month (+tax) with three plans to choose from. You can also opt to sign up at the annual rate and save, working out at 12 months for the price of 10.

British viewers in Canada could look at a VPN to access their usual stream.

The Traitors UK Season 3 Episode Guide

Season 3 of The Traitors UK will premiere at 8pm GMT on New Year's Day in the UK, with episode two in the same slot the following day. Episode 3 will follow on Friday, January 3, moving to 9pm GMT, with episodes then airing every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at 9pm GMT. International release dates are TBC.

Episode 1: Wednesday, January 1 at 8pm GMT

Wednesday, January 1 at 8pm GMT Episode 2: Thursday, January 2 at 8pm GMT

Thursday, January 2 at 8pm GMT Episode 3: Friday, January 3 at 9pm GMT

Friday, January 3 at 9pm GMT Episode 4: Wednesday, January 8 at 9pm GMT

Wednesday, January 8 at 9pm GMT Episode 5: Thursday, January 9 at 9pm GMT

Thursday, January 9 at 9pm GMT Episode 6: Friday, January 10 at 9pm GMT

Friday, January 10 at 9pm GMT Episode 7: Wednesday, January 15 at 9pm GMT

Wednesday, January 15 at 9pm GMT Episode 8: Thursday, January 16 at 9pm GMT

Thursday, January 16 at 9pm GMT Episode 9: Friday, January 17 at 9pm GMT

Friday, January 17 at 9pm GMT Episode 10: Wednesday, January 22 at 9pm GMT

Wednesday, January 22 at 9pm GMT Episode 11: Thursday, January 23 at 9pm GMT

Thursday, January 23 at 9pm GMT Episode 12: Friday, January 24 at 9pm GMT

The Traitors UK Season 3 Trailer

The Traitors Series 3 | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Who Are The Contestants Of The Traitors UK Season 3?

Alex, 29, care manager from Whitby

Alexander, 38, former British diplomat from London

Anna, 28, swimming teacher from County Wicklow, Ireland

Armani, 27, financial investigator from London

Charlotte, 32, business director from London

Dan, 33, bank risk manager from Liverpool

Elen, 24, translator from Cardiff

Fozia, 50, community development manager from Birmingham

Francesca, 44, interior designer from East Sussex

Freddie, 20, Politics student from Peterborough

Jack, 24, market trader and landscaper from Yorkshire

Jake, 28, project manager from Barrow-in-Furness

Joe, 37, English teacher from Southampton

Kasim, 33, doctor from Cambridge

Keith, 65, window cleaner from Bournemouth

Leanne, 28, veteran from Holywell, North Wales

Leon, 40, retailer store manager from East Midlands

Linda, 70, retired opera singer from Hertfordshire

Lisa, 62, Anglican priest from Cornwall

Maia, 25, full time mum from Essex

Minah, 29, call center manager from Liverpool

Nathan, 39, property consultant from London

Olivia, 26, beautician and model from Horsham

Tyler, 29, barber from Leicester

Yin, 34, Doctor of Communication from Berkshire

Where Was The Traitors UK Season 3 Filmed? The Traitors UK is filmed in Ardross Castle, north of Inverness in Scotland. This is also home to the US version of the show.

Is There a Traitors UK Spin-Off Show? The Traitors: Uncloaked, hosted by comedian Ed Gamble, will air on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer after each episode of the main show. Extended versions will be available via BBC Sounds.

Who Won Season 2 of The Traitors UK? A nail-biting Season 2 Finale saw Traitor Harry walk away with the prize money after convincing Faithful Mollie, with whom he'd forged a genuine friendship, to vote off fellow Faithful Jaz.