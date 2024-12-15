How To Watch The Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light Finale Online For Free From Anywhere

How To Watch the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light Finale Online

The final chapter of the BBC’s lavish adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall saga was a long time coming, but boy was it worth the wait. With dark times ahead for Thomas Cromwell (Mark Rylance), we explain below how to watch the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light finale online and stream the epic conclusion of the gripping period drama free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

History buffs will know what awaits Cromwell in this final episode as he heads to the Tower of London, but even for those not up to speed, things aren’t looking good. Recent episodes have seen Cromwell’s enemies circling, and as circumstance lead to him spending less time in the ear of King Henry VIII (Damien Lewis), they seize their opportunity to sow seeds of doubt about the monarch’s long time advisor. Add to that a disastrous marriage for the King at Cromwell’s behest and it’s no surprise to see the once firm confidant of Henry declared traitor as we head into the finale.

The original Wolf Hall series enjoyed plenty of love at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes. Winning big back in 2016 and a decade on, The Mirror and the Light has, in the eyes of many fans, surpassed what was already a stand-out example of the drama of parlour politics. When the time comes, it’s likely the sequel series will enjoy just as much success, not least for Rylance’s career-best performance.

It helps, of course, that Rylance is bolstered by a phenomenal supporting cast, including Jonathan Pryce, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Timothy Spall, Harriet Walter and Claire Foy. If you haven’t caught up with the series The Guardian called “so beautifully made it’s breathtaking,” now is the time.

Read on below as we explain how to watch the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light finale online and free from anywhere.

How to watch the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light finale online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

In the UK, Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, the finale, entitled "Light," will air on Sunday, December 15 at 9pm GMT on BBC One. You'll also be able to stream the episode on BBC iPlayer live, or on-demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Brit Abroad?

How to watch the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light finale in the US

(Image credit: PBS)

US viewers need not worry about the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light finale just yet as the series is still yet to air Stateside on PBS Masterpiece. The good news is that the release is set for March 23 with new episodes due to go out every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT. This means the finale will arrive on Sunday, April 20.

The show will go out on PBS Masterpiece with each episode available to stream for free on demand for 14 days following its initial airing. Beyond that, you'll need a PBS Passport, which comes with a donation of $5 per month or $60 per year.

Alternatively, Amazon Prime members can purchase PBS Masterpiece as an add-on channel to their main membership. Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to new members (you’ll pay $14.99 thereafter), while the PBS channel costs $5.99 a month after the channel’s own 7-day free trial promo.

Can I watch the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light finale online in Australia?

While we know that Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light will air on BBC First in Australia, there's currently no set release date. Check back for more information as we get it.

Can I watch the Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light finale in Canada?

While nothing is confirmed for a Canadian release of Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, PBS is available across much of the country, so we'd expect it to air alongside the US via PBS Masterpiece and the PBS website.

