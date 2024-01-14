How To Watch True Detective Season 4 And Stream Night Country Online

How To Watch True Detective Season 4

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premieres: Sunday, January 14 at 9pm ET / PT US Stream: Max (US) International streaming options: Sky (UK) | Binge (AU) | Crave (CA)

Watch True Detective Season 4: Synopsis

After nearly five years away from our screens, the True Detective crime anthology returns for a fourth season, subtitled Night Country. This brand new instalment will premiere on HBO and Max, and we explain exactly how to watch True Detective Season 4 online where you are.

The True Detective franchise debuted back in 2014 with an acclaimed first season starring Matthew McConaughey (at the height of the McConaissance) and Woody Harrellson as two Lousianna homicide detectives investigating murders with links to unsolved cases from the past. The show’s use of horror tropes and philosophical themes set it apart from other crime dramas and it soon became a smash hit. The second and third seasons were less well received, although they were still popular enough to justify a fourth visit to the world of True Detective with Night Country.

The Alaskan set Night Country follows detectives Liz Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Kali Reis) as they investigate the disappearance of the Tsalal Arctic Research Station’s eight man team. Set against the long nights of the Alaskan winter, the pair’s search will expose both the darkness in themselves and expose long buried secrets of their wilderness town.

With John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston and Fiona Shaw also in the cast and creator Nic Pizzolatto back on scripting duties, the fourth volume of the dark anthology promises to be the franchise at its best. Read on for full details of how to watch True Detective: Night Country online from anywhere.

Watch True Detective Season 4 online in the US

(Image credit: Max)

True Detective: Night Country (Season 4) premieres on HBO and Max on Sunday, January 14 at 9pm ET / PT, with the following five episodes are airing weekly on Sundays thereafter.

You can get a Max subscription with plans starting from $9.99 a month, but to skip commercials and download shows to watch on the go, opt for its pricier $15.99 a month plan. Max has also introduced a more premium tier which throws in 4K streams for $19.99 a month.

Or save up to 20% by signing up to its annual rates ($99.99/$149.99/$199.99 a year respectively).

Watch True Detective Season 4 in the UK

(Image credit: Sky)

Sky is where you want to go to watch True Detective: Night Country in the UK with the first episode airing on Sky Atlantic on Monday, January 15. It will also be available to watch via Sky's pay as you go option, NOW.

Sky TV packages start from £24 a month. For a more flexible streaming option, you can sign up to NOW's Entertainment pass. It costs £9.99 a month, with the option to cancel your membership at any time.

How to watch True Detective Season 4 in Australia for free

(Image credit: Binge)

Binge is the place you want to go to watch True Detective Season 4 online in Australia. The crime drama will premiere on Monday, January 15, with one episode a week airing thereafter.

With Binge you can stream shows like True Detective at your leisure and pay as little as $10 a month for your subscription. That's only after Binge's very generous 14-day free trial period.

In Australia you can also watch the show through linear channel Foxtel Showcase, or through streaming service Foxtel Now. The latter comes with a 10-day free trial, after which memberships start from AU$25 a month.

Watch And Just Like That Season 2 in Canada

(Image credit: Crave)

True Detective Season 4 lands in Canada on Crave on Sunday, January 14 alongside the US with the same weekly release pattern.

You have a choice of two plans to subscribe to with Crave. Crave Mobile is its cheapest plan at $9.99 a month (+tax), but you're limited to a HD stream on one device. Crave Total costs $19.99 a month (+tax) with top resolutions and the ability to watch across four devices and download for offline viewing.

True Detective: Night Country Trailer

What Is The True Detective Season 4 Episode Release Schedule? Episode 1: “Part 1” - Sunday, January 14

Episode 2: “Part 2” - Sunday, January 21

Episode 3: “Part 3” - Sunday, January 28

Episode 4: “Part 4” - Sunday, February 4

Episode 5: “Part 5” - Sunday, February 11

Episode 6: “Part 6” - Sunday, February 18

Jodie Foster as Liz Danvers

Kali Reis as Evangeline Navarro

Finn Bennett as Peter Prior

Fiona Shaw as Rose Aguineau

Christopher Eccleston as Ted Corsaro

Isabella Star LaBlanc as Leah Danvers

John Hawkes as Hank Prior

Anna Lambe as Kayla Malee

Aka Niviâna as Julia Navarro

Joel D. Montgrand as Eddie Qavvik

What can we expect from True Detective: Night Country The official synopsis reads: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.”

Are there other installments of True Detective? Night Country marks the fourth installment in the True Detective franchise. The previous entries are: True Detective Season 1: Follows Louisiana State Police homicide detectives Rustin "Rust" Cohle and Martin "Marty" Hart, who investigated the murder of prostitute Dora Lange in 1995. Seventeen years later, they must revisit the investigation, along with several other unsolved crimes. During this time, Hart's infidelity threatens his marriage and Cohle struggles to cope with his troubled past. True Detective Season 2: Set in California, it follows officers from three cooperating police departments. When California Highway Patrol officer Paul Woodrugh discovers the body of corrupt city manager Ben Caspere on the side of a highway, Vinci Police Department detective Raymond "Ray" Velcoro and Ventura County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Antigone "Ani" Bezzerides are called to assist in the following investigation. True Detective Season 3: This season focuses on the story in the heart of the Ozarks and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods (1980, 1990, 2015) as partner detectives investigate a macabre crime involving two missing children.

True Detective: Night Country Full Episode Guide

Episode 1: “Part 1” - Sunday, January 14

When eight researchers at Tsalal Station suddenly disappear, Danvers (Jodie Foster) orders a search but tempers expectations of finding the men. After handling a workplace dispute and checking-in on her sister Julia (Aka Niviâna), Navarro (Kali Reis) tries to convince a skeptical Danvers (Foster) that the men’s disappearance is connected to the murder of local activist Annie Kowtok, a case that has long gone cold.

Episode 2: “Part 2” - Sunday, January 21

As Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Prior (Finn Bennett) set out to learn more about Tsalal – and find an unlikely location for the physical evidence – Captain Connelly (Christopher Eccleston) threatens to move the case to Anchorage. Later, Navarro (Kali Reis) and Danvers (Foster) separately find a connection between one of the Tsalal men and Annie, prompting the former partners to agree to work the case together.

Episode 3: “Part 3” - Sunday, January 28

While Hank (John Hawkes) leads the search for Clark (Owen McDonnell), Prior (Finn Bennett) asks Danvers (Jodie Foster) about the murder-suicide case that drove a wedge between her and Navarro (Kali Reis). After sifting through the contents of Clark’s trailer, Navarro (Reis) and Danvers (Foster) seek out a local hairdresser for insight on Annie – which leads to a tip about another former Tsalal worker. Later, tensions grow between Danvers and her stepdaughter Leah (Isabella Star LeBlanc).

Episode 4: “Part 4” - Sunday, February 4

When Julia’s (Aka Niviâna) mental health struggles resurface, Navarro brings her to a local facility, promising that this time will be better. Later, Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Navarro (Kali Reis) confirm the location of Annie’s murder – and Danvers (Foster) levies a harsh punishment on Leah (Isabella Star LeBlanc) following her act of protest.

Episode 5: “Part 5” - Sunday, February 11

As Prior (Finn Bennett) digs into the links between Tsalal and mining company Silver Sky, Navarro (Kali Reis) rescues Leah (Isabella Star LeBlanc) from a local protest that has turned violent. At a meeting with Silver Sky exec Kate McKitterick (Dervla Kirwan), Danvers (Jodie Foster) balks when Connelly (Christopher Eccleston) shares the official cause of the Tsalal men’s deaths – and gets a warning against pursuing the case any further. Later, Hank (John Hawkes) receives a quid pro quo offer.

Written by Katrina Albright & Wenonah Wilms and Chris Mundy and Issa López; Directed by Issa López

Episode 6: “Part 6” - Sunday, February 18

In the midst of a brutal storm, Danvers (Jodie Foster) and Navarro (Kali Reis) find themselves stuck at Tsalal with no electricity or means of contact. As the truth about what happened to Annie and the Tsalal men unfolds, Navarro (Reis) and Danvers (Foster) each confront the demons from their past.