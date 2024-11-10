How To Watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light Online And Stream TV Adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Acclaimed Novel Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiered: Sunday, November 10 New Episodes: weekly at 9pm GMT / 4pm ET Channel: BBC One Free Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: Preview

A long ten years after TV miniseries Wolf Hall won acclaim the world over, its key creatives and A-list stars have regrouped to depict Thomas Cromwell’s final years in the court of King Henry. Adapted from Hilary Mantel’s concluding entry in the acclaimed Wolf Hall trilogy, we explain below how to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light online and stream every episode of this dazzling period drama free on BBC iPlayer with a VPN.

The recipient of gushing praise when it aired in 2015, Wolf Hall – adapted by Peter Straughan from Mantel’s first two Booker Prize-winning novels – was showered with accolades, including two BAFTA awards and the Golden Globe for Best Drama Miniseries. Led by a typically masterful Mark Rylance as wily politician Cromwell, it charted his rise to power from humble blacksmith’s son to the chief advisor of King Henry VIII (played by Damien Lewis). With its terrific performances and tangible attention to detail, The Washington Post called it “as compellingly and meticulously crafted as television gets.”

A decade ago, Wolf Hall ended with the execution of Henry VIII’s second wife Anne Boleyn, engineered by Cromwell out of a combination of political ambition and an instinct to survive under the King's volatile command. The Mirror and the Light finds Cromwell growing in wealth and influence. But his part in Henry's latest train wreck of a marriage to Anne of Cleves finds his enemies conspiring against him, with his neck next on the chopping block.

Returning to the hit BBC series are Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour and the Academy Award-nominated Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Woolsey. Meanwhile, increasing the ranks of already impressive ensemble, Timothy Spall joins the show as the Duke of Norfolk, alongside Viola Prettejohn (The Crown), Harriet Walter (Succession), and Dana Herfurth (One Trillion Dollars) as Henry’s fourth wife, Anne of Cleves.

With the five star notices already rolling in, get ready to lose your head over this impeccable BBC drama. Simply read on below as we explain how to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light online and free from anywhere.

How to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light online in the UK for free on BBC iPlayer

(Image credit: BBC)

UK viewers can watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light when it debuts on Sunday, November 10 on BBC One, with episodes going out weekly at 9pm GMT. Cut the cord? You can stream Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light on BBC iPlayer live, or catch episodes on-demand shortly after broadcast.

BBC iPlayer, the BBC’s online platform, is 100% free to use. Simply go ahead and sign-up for a BBC iPlayer account. All you need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W12 7FA) and a valid TV licence.

Abroad? Use a VPN using the instructions below to access BBC iPlayer like you would at home.

How to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light online from anywhere

If you're a UK citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light online just as you would at home.

While services like BBC iPlayer block access from IP addresses outside of the UK, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address, allowing you to watch UK TV online by making it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, UK citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a UK-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including BBC iPlayer. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN.

2. Connect to a server - for BBC iPlayer, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the UK

3. Go to the live stream you wish to access - for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, head to BBC iPlayer

How to watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light in the US

There’s good and bad news. Happily,Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light is confirmed to air on PBS Masterpiece in the coming months. Unfortunately, though, those of us in the US of A will have to wait until March 23 before the adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s last novel is available to watch.

When that time comes, episodes will broadcast on Masterpiece every Sunday at 9pm ET/PT. Episodes will be made available to stream on PBS FREE, but only for 14-days from their initial air date. Should you want to get extended access to new shows and enjoy bona-fide classics, you’ll need to pay for a PBS Passport account. To do so, you’re asked to make a recommended “donation” of about $5 a month / $60 per year.

Alternatively, Amazon Prime members can purchase PBS Masterpiece as an add-on channel to their main membership. Amazon Prime offers a 30-day free trial to new members (you’ll pay $14.99 thereafter), while the PBS channel costs $5.99 a month after the channel’s own 7-day free trial promo.

A Brit abroad after your free stream at home? Use a VPN to port yourself back.

Can I watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light online in Australia?

Sadly, there isn’t an Aussie broadcaster confirmed for the latest TV adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s Wolf Hall trilogy. The series originally premiered on BBC First in 2015 as well as airing on ABC, but neither have communicated whether or not they’ve acquired Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light, or when we might expect it to air Down Under. We’ll update this space once we know more.

NB: If you’re away from home and want to connect to your preferred streaming service, purchase a VPN and watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light online from wherever you happen to be.

Can I watch Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light in Canada?

Not yet! There’s been no indication of a Canadian release for Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light in Canada. However, as PBS is available in select regions of the Great North, we’d expect it will eventually be available to watch on PBS Masterpiece or through the PBS website.

Currently out of the country? Simply download a VPN to connect to BBC iPlayer or your regional streaming service, regardless of where you’re located.

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light Trailer

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light | Teaser Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light Episode Release Schedule

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: Episode 1 – Sunday, November 10

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: Episode 2 – Sunday, November 17

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: Episode 3 – Sunday, November 24

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: Episode 4 – Sunday, December 1

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: Episode 5 – Sunday, December 8

Wolf Hall: The Mirror and the Light: Episode 6 – Sunday, December 15

Who Is In The Cast Of Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light?

Mark Rylance as Thomas Cromwell

Damian Lewis as Henry VIII

Lilit Lesser as Princess Mary

Jonathan Pryce as Cardinal Wolsey

Thomas Brodie-Sangster as Rafe Sadler

Timothy Spall as Duke of Norfolk

Harriet Walter as Lady Margaret Pole

Karim Kadjar as Eustache Chapuys

Charlie Rowe as Gregory Cromwell

Lydia Leonard as Jane Rochford

Harry Melling as Thomas Wriothesley

Kate Phillips as Jane Seymour

Richard Dillane as Duke of Suffolk

Joss Porter as Richard Cromwell

Will Keen as Thomas Cranmer

Will Tudor as Edward Seymour

Viola Prettejohn as Mary Fitzroy

Amir El-Masry as Thomas Wyatt

Summer Richards as Catherine Howard

Dana Herfurth as Anne of Cleves