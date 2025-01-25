I Watched Netflix's Don't Die Documentary, And I Have One Big Bone To Pick With The Filmmakers
Bryan Johnson is quite the controversial figure.
Netflix has plenty of great options in store on the 2025 movie calendar, and for my money (you’ve heard about the big price increases), its documentaries are amongst the best things to binge on Netflix. I absolutely love movies like Will & Harper, The Tinder Swindler and The Deepest Breath, so when checking out the 2025 Netflix schedule, I couldn’t help but be intrigued by Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever. Bryan Johnson’s story — and the lengths he’s going to to reverse the aging process — is somewhat fascinating, but I have to admit after it was over, I had a bone to pick with the filmmakers.
Don’t Die documents the strict diet and fitness regimen (called Project Blueprint) its subject is undergoing to not only keep his body from getting older but to actually become physically younger. The movie picks his brain about religion, his relationship with his son, his stringent lifestyle and the business opportunities that have come from it. However, we also hear from a few of Johnson’s many critics, who have some very valid questions and make relevant points about the science of his process, and I really wish director Chris Smith would have had him address those things.
Don’t Die Lets Bryan Johnson Off The Hook Too Easy When It Comes To The Science
The documentary addresses the hate Bryan Johnson started getting when his lifestyle went viral — from being trashed on The View to TikTokers making mocking jokes — all of which he brushes off by saying, “These are really hard ideas to get your head around.” But the people speaking out aren’t all just random YouTube watchers passing judgment in the comments section.
A big deal is made about the work scientists and doctors are doing to delay or prevent age-related diseases, but Dr. Andrew Steele says he was turned down — and blocked on Twitter — when he suggested Johnson use some of his hundreds of millions of dollars to fund a clinical trial to prove the effects of one of the drugs he was already taking. It’s a valid point about why Johnson is only experimenting on himself and not contributing to the science of it. Why can't he do both?
How Can Bryan Johnson Tell What’s Working And What’s Not?
Because let’s be real — it doesn’t seem like Project Blueprint actually has a chance of helping that many people. Johnson is doing everything from gene therapy, plasma injections, red light therapy and hair stimulation to rigorous exercise and taking hundreds of pills a day. While he says everything is measured so he can tell what’s working, how can he tell which of those (or which combination) gets credit for any benefits he sees? I honestly want to know, and I can’t believe Johnson wasn’t asked that question.
In addressing the Don’t Die subject’s critics ahead of the documentary’s release, Chris Smith told Tudum:
I understand that to a point, but I feel like I’d be able to make a more fully formed decision about Johnson if the director hadn’t let him off the hook when it came to certain aspects of his process, particularly the scientific ones. Without that information, Project Blueprint feels like little more than a vanity project, and the documentary a vehicle to sell more supplements.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
If you want to check out Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever, the doc can be streamed with a Netflix subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.