Mistletoe Murders Is Back For Season 3 With A Santa-Based Mystery And Some Big Hallmark Guest Stars
Oh, I cannot wait.
Hallmark has produced a slew of popular TV shows over the years including When Calls The Heart to Chesapeake Shores, The Good Witch and The Way Home. Over the past couple of years, the network added a little more greenery to the Christmas schedule with Mistletoe Murders, a holiday series with a little bit of whodunnit flair.The show is back for another round amidst Hallmark's (extremely) popular holiday programming this year, with more intrigue, murder, fun fashion and guest stars than ever before.
A few months ago, I was able to visit the set of Mistletoe Murders in the hot, hot heat of the Toronto summer –yes, filming holiday content in the summer is not for the faint of heart. Ahead of the Season 3 premiere hitting the Hallmark schedule on Thursday, November 5th, I learned a lot about series leads Sarah Drew and Peter Mooney, as well as the big guest stars heading to our TVs this season. Without further ado, let’s talk about the mystery and mayhem coming down the pipeline.
Some Hallmark Favorites Are Heading To Mistletoe Murders In Season 3
There are a slew of famous names coming to Mistletoe Murders this season, but chief among them is Hallmark regular Holly Robinson Peete. She joins the series as a psychiatrist named Dr. Russo who is helping out a patient in Fletcher's Grove. Peete told CinemaBlend this is her second time playing a psychiatrist after having done so in a sitcom called For Your Love years ago. She’s also no stranger to a good murder mystery, having starred in the popular Morning Show Mysteries series for Hallmark prior.
Her character this time around will be yet another character making Emily “uncomfortable” after the show picks up 11 months after the drama's explosive Season 2 finale. We know very little about Robinson or her character's motivations so far, but she told CinemaBlend fans should prep for some "good drama."
When we pick up in Season 3, time has passed in Fletcher’s Grove and some things have changed, including the addition of Peete’s character. There’s no word on whether or not this series is getting renewed for Season 4 yet, but Ms. Peete told CinemaBlend she was watching the show before getting cast, and she’d be game to do more should it continue.
It’s not just Holly Robinson Peete making a splash this season, either.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town
Alongside Peete, the show has landed more notable guest stars, some of whom had prior Hallmark connections. Showrunner Ken Cuperus told me they were lucky enough to land an absolute Canadian icon for a murder mystery involving Santa’s workshop. They hit up veteran actor Patrick McKenna to join the Season 3 cast, and series lead Peter Mooney was pretty over the moon about it, telling me about the Santa-adjacent episode the team was filming when I was able to head to the set.
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I always love it when Hallmark holiday content dives into a good Santa theme, and this should be no exception, but I'm also pumped longtime Hallmark fans will get a reunion. Yes, Good Witch's Catherine Bell will be guest starring opposite Kylee Evans, who is already a regular on the show. That's not the end to the Good Witch connections, either. Mooney is actually married to Sarah Power, who was a mainstay on Good Witch during its run!
These connections across Hallmark run deep, and Mooney told me how cool it's been to be a part of that.
If you've wondered why you see so many familiar faces, Hallmark does employ a lot of Canadian stars, and works with a lot of the same people over and over again. It sounds like it works out great for everyone involved.
Let’s Not Forget The Fashion
I’ve been enamored with Emily’s casual but well-tailored Mistletoe wardrobe since Season 1. I was surprised to find out a lot of her looks are high end but thrifted, and the wardrobe team also has to factor in some wild non-clothing items. Think: Ice packs in coats and more. The team is thrifty and crafty, and if you talk to series lead Sarah Drew, they keep her very happy.
On set, I learned that in Season 3 Emily isn’t going to get a statement dress this year given the context of the mysteries she is solving and the storylines this season (boo), but Sarah Drew did tell me Hallmark has yielded her enough coats to last many lifetimes (yay).
The best news for the actress? The team is always great about sourcing her favorite brand of jeans (also yay).
As I mentioned before, the fashion is paramount for keeping things cool, particularly when Mistletoe Murders must film in the summer, as happened this year. They'll be more on that and other stories from the set to come, so stay tuned to CinemaBlend, and be sure to check out Season 3 when it hits the fall 2026 TV schedule on November 5th at 8 p.m. ET, with episodes streaming the next day for those with a Hallmark+ subscription.
Jessica Rawden is Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. She’s been kicking out news stories since 2007 and joined the full-time staff in 2014. She oversees news content, hiring and training for the site, and her areas of expertise include theme parks, rom-coms, Hallmark (particularly Christmas movie season), reality TV, celebrity interviews and primetime. She loves a good animated movie. Jessica has a Masters in Library Science degree from Indiana University, and used to be found behind a reference desk most definitely not shushing people. She now uses those skills in researching and tracking down information in very different ways.
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