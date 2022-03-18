WeCrashed Cast: Where You’ve Seen The Actors In The New Apple+ Series Before

Ever since its launch in November 2019, Apple TV+ has given its subscribers access to some of the best shows in the streaming world, and the platform’s collection of shows only seems to be getting better all the time. That trend has continued throughout the early part of 2022 with shows like The Afterparty, Severance, and its latest addition, WeCrashed. The new eight-episode limited series dives into the unparalleled rise and fall of the WeWork shared office startup company, as well as its major players.

After watching the first episode of the series or going through the entire run, you might be wondering where you’ve seen the members of the WeCrashed cast before. And while some of the bigger stars like Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway stick out, others might surprise you with everywhere they've been over the years.

Jared Leto (Adam Neumann)

Taking on the role of the eccentric and ambitious co-founder of WeWork Adam Neumann on the WeCrashed cast is Academy Award winner Jared Leto, who is appearing on his first TV show since breaking out as Jordan Catalano on the landmark ‘90s teen drama My So-Called Life. But it’s not like Leto hasn't been busy over the course of the past 28 years.

Throughout his career, Leto has given outstanding performances in everything from gritty drug-fueled dramas like Requiem for a Dream, dark comedies like American Psycho, and even superhero projects like Suicide Squad, where he gave a new spin on The Joker (a role he would later reprise in Zack Snyder’s Justice League). Leto also stole the screen in Dallas Buyers Club (he won his Oscar for his role), Blade Runner 2049, and The Little Things. He’s next set to appear in the long-awaited Morbius.

Anne Hathaway (Rebekah Neumann)

Anne Hathaway serves as the second co-lead on the WeCrashed cast with her portrayal of Rebekah Neumann, the wife of Adam Neumann and one-time chief brand and impact officer of WeWork. The Apple TV+ limited series is the latest in a recent string of shows that have featured Hathaway in major roles, the previous being the Amazon originals Solos and Modern Love.

One of the most decorated actresses of her time, Hathaway has received an Academy Award and Golden Globe (both for her heartbreaking performance in Les Misérables), a Primetime Emmy for her 2010 guest appearance on The Simpsons, and a number of other recognitions. Her most notable work includes The Princess Diaries, Interstellar, The Dark Knight Rises, Rachel Getting Married, The Devil Wears Prada, and Brokeback Mountain.

Kyle Marvin (Miguel McKelvey)

Taking on the role of WeWork co-founder and former chief culture officer Miguel McKelvey in WeCrashed is Kyle Marvin, who has mostly worked behind the scenes serving as producer for much of his career.

Prior to his work on WeCrashed, Marvin wrote and starred in the 2019 comedy-drama The Climb, which was based on a short film of the same name he produced one year earlier. He also appeared in an episode of the drama series All Wrong, which he also wrote and directed.

America Ferrera (Elisha Kennedy)

America Ferrera appears on the WeCrashed cast as Elisha Kennedy, a young entrepreneur who gets wrapped up in the complicated culture and drama surrounding WeWork. No stranger to the small screen, Ferrera has made a career out of giving outstanding performances on shows like Ugly Betty (a show that made her a star and earned her multiple awards includes a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy), The Good Wife, Superstore, Independent Lens, and multiple others.

During that same time, Ferrera has appeared in more than two dozen film productions including Lords of Dogtown, The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants (and its sequel), the successful How to Train Your Dragon animated film franchise, and End of Watch to name only a few.

O. T. Fagbenle (Cameron Lautner)

One of TV’s rising stars, O.T. Fagbenle, shows up on WeCrashed as Cameron Lautner, a powerful investor who gets put into the unenviable position of trying to get WeWork, and its eccentric owner Adam Neumann, in tip-top shape ahead of the company’s complicated upcoming IPO rollout, which proves to be something that is easier said than done.

Some will see Fagbenle’s face and immediately think of his character, the mysterious Rick Mason, in the 2021 Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 movie Black Widow, though others will remember him for a completely different reason. Since 2017, Fabbenle has portrayed Luke Bankole, June Osbourne’s (Elisabeth Moss) husband on Hulu’s smash hit series The Handmaid’s Tale, a performance that earned him a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2021 as well other accolades. Over the years, Fagbenle has also appeared on Looking, The Five, FM, Thorne, and even Doctor Who to name just a few. He’ll next appear in the Showtime drama series The First Lady, portraying former United States President Barack Obama.

Anthony Edwards (Bruce)

Veteran of the silver screen and small screen Anthony Edwards shows up on the WeCrashed cast as Bruce, an investor at Benchmark Capital who falls under the spell of Adam Neumann and his unique philosophies on business and life in general.

Edwards, who is also appeared on the Netflix true crime limited series Inventing Anna earlier in 2022, is perhaps the most prolific member of the WeCrashed cast with credits going back over decades. Edwards appeared in some of the best '80s movies with comedies like Fast Times at Ridgemont High and Revenge of the Nerds, action flicks like Top Gun, and several others. His success would continue — and reach new heights — in the 1990s with a remarkable run as Dr. Mark Greene on the medical drama series ER, a role that earned him a Primetime Emmy and four Screen Actors Guild Awards before leaving the show in 2002.

Since then, Edwards has appeared in movies like Zodiac and shows like Designated Survivor and Law & Order: True Crime, to name just a few of his more recent credits.

Theo Stockman (Jacob)

Theo Stockman appears in WeCrashed as Jacob, one of the first WeWork employees to join Adam Neumann in his revolutionary venture.

Over the years, Stockman has made a career out of making one-off appearances on some of the biggest shows of the past decade-and-a-half, including 30 Rock, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Blue Bloods, as well as comedies like Inside Amy Schumer and High Maintenance. His film work includes A Good Marriage and The Boy Downstairs.

Cricket Brown (Chloe)

Cricket Brown shows up in WeCrashed as Chloe, a WeWork employee who joins the company during its booming period following its launch.

The majority of Brown’s career up to this point has been spent in short films, though she has popped up in Dukeland and The Unholy.

These are just some of the actors who appear on the eight-episode WeCrashed limited series.