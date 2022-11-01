Weird: The Al Yankovic Story Reviews Are Here, See What Critics Are Saying About The Comedy Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe
The Roku Original movie is out November 4.
When Daniel Radcliffe was announced as the choice to portray the wacky, accordion-playing parody musician "Weird" Al Yankovic in the upcoming comedic biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, it’s hard to say whose fans were more surprised. However, the movie’s premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival seemed to have the audience buying in as much as the actors in their fully unhinged performances, and isn’t “weird” what we’re signing up for anyway? With the movie set to premiere on the Roku Channel on November 4, let’s take a look at what the critics are saying.
Alongside the Harry Potter alum, Evan Rachel Wood stars as Madonna — giving a spot-on impression in the trailer — and Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, with apparently a number of cameos that are likely more fun if I don’t list them here. The film intentionally exaggerates the events of the titular artist’s life for the sake of comedy, so let’s see what critics think about the final product, starting with CinemaBlend’s review of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Mike Reyes rates the movie 4 stars out of 5, saying "Weird" Al fans finally have a worthy successor to UHF:
CinemaBlend managing editor Sean O’Connell and Mike Reyes broke down the movie after its TIFF premiere, where they discussed Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood’s performances, teased some cameos, and described the whole atmosphere (which included a flash mob). Check out their breakdown:
Alan Ng of Film Threat echoes CinemaBlend’s sentiments that the less you know about the movie going in, the better. This critic rates Weird 8.5 out of 10, calling it the funniest film he’s seen this year “by far,” promising loads of gut-busting moments:
Tessa Smith of Mama’s Geeky rates the movie 3.5 out of 5, saying that the best part of the movie is seeing Daniel Radcliffe having the time of his life, even if the humor does start to get repetitive toward the end. The critic says:
Vikram Murthi of IndieWire grades the Roku Original a B-, and like many other critics, noted the tonal similarities to Judd Apatow’s 2007 comedy Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story. This review states:
Leah Greenblatt of EW gives Weird the grade of a B, saying its star is fully committed to the role and carries the movie, despite the “celebrity whack-a-mole” of cameos. She says:
This movie may have started out as a Funny or Die sketch, but, 12 years later, that fake trailer is about to hit our screens. You can check out Weird: The Al Yankovic Story on the Roku Channel on Friday, November 4, and if you’re ready for another trip to the theater, be sure to check out our 2022 Movie Release Schedule to see what’s coming soon.
