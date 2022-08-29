Daniel Radcliffe’s Weird: The Al Yankovic Trailer Has Musical Numbers And Evan Rachel Wood’s Spot-On Madonna Impression

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe grew up before the public's eyes during his tenure playing the Boy Who Lived. And in the years since the franchise concluded, he's kept busy with a variety of projects that helped him never be typecast. There's been a ton of anticipation for Roku's upcoming biopic playing Weird Al Yankovic. The first trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is chock full of musical numbers and Evan Rachel Wood's spot-on Madonna impression.

Ever since it was announced that Daniel Radcliffe would be playing Weird Al Yankovic, anticipation for Roku's upcoming movie Weird has been steadily building. Now we can finally see some of Radcliffe's performance, which should include a variety of the titular artist's songs. Although he's not the only one doing an amazing impression in this footage. Check out the trailer for yourself above.

The trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story opens with some backstory about the titular character. We see him an outsider from the start, thanks to his unique interests like the accordion. Eventually Daniel Radcliffe appears, and comes up with the idea to write new lyrics to songs that already exist. And just like that, a musical star is born.

(Image credit: Roku)

From there, we get to meet some of the rest of the movie's starry cast. The Office icon Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, who was one of the people who helped Weird Al get some real notice. We see as he helps name the burgeoning office, in a wild costume that only Wilson himself could pull off.

Shortly after Rainn Wilson appears in the trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, we see yet another familiar face: Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood. She enters as the one and only Madonna, doing a subtle but super accurate impression of the pop star's vocal cadence. The look is also on point, and I have to wonder what Madge might think of this portrayal if she sees the trailer.

(Image credit: Roku)

Other familiar faces from the cast of Weird: The Al Yankovic Story include Halt and Catch Fire actor Toby Huss and Emmy winning Mare of Easttown actress Julianne Nicholson. Glass actor Spencer Treat Clark and Glee's Dot-Marie Jones also have roles in the upcoming Roku project.

This first trailer for Weird should only help to increase anticipation for the upcoming biopic, which is set to be available to stream this coming fall. Given all this excitement about Daniel Radcliffe's performance, this might end up being The Roku Channel's biggest release yet. We'll just have to wait and see how many people tune in to see the Harry Potter belt out classics from Weird Al Yankovic's opus.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story will be released on November 4th, following its initial debut at TIFF. In the meantime, check out the 2022 movie release dates to plan your next movie experience.