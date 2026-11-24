Anthony Mackie seems to have figured out how to get through an Avengers: Doomsday interview without giving Marvel's security team a heart attack. Whenever someone asks him about the upcoming Marvel movie , he just starts playing with the title. It was funny the first time. Now that he's doing it again, I'm beginning to think the MCU's Captain America has found his new catchphrase.

Considering the last couple of weeks Mackie has had, I can't blame him. The actor recently found himself explaining a comment about Paul Bettany that sent Marvel fans into spoiler-detective mode. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mackie was asked how the news of Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch returning would affect the Avengers. It's a fair question, and he offered an answer that sounded pretty ominous, even if it didn't exactly tell us what happens:

Well, it’s like, remember you saw ‘X-Men’ and like, Jean Grey, like, blew up the whole planet? Imagine that, but on a different planet. That’s what it’s giving me.

I don't know that Jean Grey actually destroyed an entire planet in the Fox X-Men movies , but I appreciate the former Falcon’s commitment to making the comparison sound terrifying. And considering Wanda's history in WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, I understand why he'd reach for another famously powerful mutant. What he doesn't explain is how Sam Wilson and the other Avengers plan to deal with any of it.

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(Image credit: Marvel Studios, Disney)

The interviewer followed up by asking if he was really claiming he had no idea about Wanda's return. That's when Mackie delivered the line I've now decided needs to be printed on a shirt:

I had no idea. It’s a lot of Doom in a day… That’s it. That’s my line. It’s a lot of Doom in a day. I mean, I came up with that. I feel like that’s bars.

This is becoming a pattern. Mackie essentially gave the same answer to gave Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, describing the movie as a day full of a lot of, shall we say, fucking Doom. Now he's refined the joke into a cleaner line he can use in just about any interview. I hope he keeps going.

His caution makes sense after the Bettany episode. Mackie previously mentioned seeing the Vision actor while filming, which fueled speculation about an unannounced Doomsday appearance. He later defended his comments on The Tonight Show , as he explained that Bettany had been working on VisionQuest nearby. Of course, that didn't stop fans from analyzing every word. Take a look at this recent interview:

Anthony Mackie weighs in on Scarlet Witch’s surprise return in ‘VisionQuest’ and what it could mean for ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ 👀 https://t.co/LVZo6kteX6November 23, 2026

I love watching Anthony Mackie navigate all this. With Robert Downey Jr. returning to Marvel as Doctor Doom and so many heroes converging for the next Avengers movie, fans have plenty of questions. Mackie has apparently decided the title will answer most of them.

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