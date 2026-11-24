If the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County was any indication, there is no shortage of drama where those women, Mormon or not, are concerned. I’m thrilled to learn that the Hulu series that debuted on the 2026 TV schedule has been renewed for 20 episodes, which likely means we’re guaranteed even more than just Season 2. Although there is one big change that I want to see as the series moves forward.

Yes, the OC spinoff has its own cast of women connected to the Mormon religion, this time living in Southern California instead of Utah. I am sure there are plenty of stories still to be explored with them as individuals, as well as with the tension in their relationships and friendships. However, with Jen Affleck doing double duty on the OG and OC Mormon Wives reality shows (which are streaming with a Hulu subscription), and McCall DePron being the older sister of Mayci Neeley, we absolutely need to see more of the women who started this franchise making appearances on the new series.

(Image credit: Hulu)

Bring On More The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives OG Cast Cameos In Season 2 Of The OC Spinoff

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives original series has had a seemingly endless amount of drama and scandals, but things crossed a line into serious domestic and custody disputes in a shortened Season 5 of only five episodes that made it all less fun to watch. While the decision to include women who are not Mormon in the Orange County series is a bit strange, having more appearances from the OG cast would help resolve that issue.

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After the cancellation of her season of The Bachelorette, custody issues with her children, and chaos surrounding production of the original series, I will say upfront that we don’t need to see Taylor Frankie Paul head over to the OC with her brand of drama. But after Mayci apologized for crossing the line in defense of her sister McCall, I’d be down to see her and Mikayla Matthews, as well as Layla Taylor, Jessi Ngatikaura, and even Miranda McWhorter show up in sunny Southern California. I feel like not only could any or all of those women bring some fun to the spinoff, but they could also inject some more Mormon energy into the mix.

(Image credit: Hulu)

While The First Season of Mormon Wives: OC Was A Little Bumpy, There Is Plenty Of Room For Positive Growth In Season 2

Because Mormon Wives OC’s first season had to introduce us to a lot of new women, there wasn’t much time in its eight episodes to let us see much of their home lives, families, and relationships. Since it was also introducing many of those women to each other, some of the tension and confrontations felt more manufactured and forced.

Now that they’re going into Season 2 with more familiarity, hopefully interactions will start to feel more organic. On top of that, if you bring more original cast members to Orange County, they could provide unique perspectives on their own Mormon lifestyle in Utah while also creating new conflicts and storylines for fans of both shows to get excited about and debate.

In other news, fellow Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt is getting her own reality show, so we likely won’t see her back in the Mormon Wives world, at least anytime soon (never say never, right?). But with 20 new episodes guaranteed with the OC spinoff, I know I’ll be seated and waiting for all the drama to come.