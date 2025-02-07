‘Unhinged’ Kanye West Claims He’s Worth 2.7 Billion. What Real Estimates Say, And How Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Is Involved In The Numbers
Back in October 2022, Kanye West made a big deal about being “beat to a pulp” and losing over a billion dollars when he was dropped by Adidas for making antisemitic comments. Now, more than two years later, Ye is hardly any less controversial — just look at his and Bianca Censori’s nude stunt that possibly got them kicked out of the Grammys. But that controversy no longer seems to be affecting his bottom line… at least according to him. Ye claimed that he’s worth $2.7 billion, but real estimates tell a different story, and of course Kim Kardashian and SKIMS are involved.
Despite the huge hit to his bank account when several brands cut ties with him (causing huge financial loss to Adidas as well), Kanye West remained as popular and perplexing as ever. Demand for Yeezy shoes hit an all-time high, and despite claims that he was “retiring from professional music,” Ye put out two albums in 2024 with Ty Dolla Sign. According to a supposed friend of The Life of Pablo artist, none of this success is surprising, because his fans respond to his rebellious nature. The source told Page Six:
So how — and to what degree — does that contribute to Kanye West’s fortune? In January the rapper posted a statement allegedly from the business valuation company Eton Ventures that estimated his net worth at $2.77 billion; however, Forbes and other data companies have calculated a much lower number — $400 million.
Data from Chartmetric and Beats + Bytes estimates Kanye West has made $6.3 million ($6,287,517.86, to be exact, which is pretty specific for being an approximation) from 2 billion streams of Vultures 1 and Vultures 2 and likely earns around $300 million for his music catalog, according to music industry analyst Clayton Durant.
Kim Kardashian is reportedly responsible for another piece of Ye’s money pie. The two may not be married anymore, but they seem to be pretty intertwined business-wise, as he apparently owns 5 percent of Kardashian’s $4 billion SKIMS empire. That, by the way, appears to be a two-way street, as the mother of Ye’s four children reportedly owns a double-digit portion of Yeezy.
It’s interesting to me that the couple are still so involved with each other’s fashion brands, and it really makes me raise an eyebrow at all the accusations of Kim Kardashian copying Bianca Censori’s style. Maybe the fashionista wasn’t trolling Kanye West with her Censori-coded SKIMS drop. Maybe they’re all in on it together!
Kanye West remains a controversial figure, not backing down on dangerous statements, blowing off court dates amid multiple lawsuits and even reportedly not being around much to raise his kids, but when it comes to popularity and money at least, he seems to be doing OK — whether his fortune is in the hundreds of millions range or than multi-billions.
