What's Coming To Disney+ In December 2023
The final month of 2023 on Disney+ brings us Doctor Who, Percy Jackson, and a Marvel-filled holiday season.
2023 has been a pretty good year for Disney+, even while the studio has struggled at the box office. But what's been clear is that when audiences don't go to the theaters, they are still interested in the major tentpole releases when they arrive on Disney+. This makes the first day of December potentially quite big, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny debuts.
The last Indiana Jones movie did not set the box office on fire the way Lucasfilm likely hoped, but it could still find an audience on Disney+. If pulp adventure on earth is not your thing, then perhaps science fiction will be more your speed. The second and third Doctor Who specials will also arrive in early December, as will the season finale of Tim Allen's The Santa Clauses, and the final episodes of the current season of Dancing with the Stars.
Friday, December 1
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- The Shepherd
- Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford
Saturday, December 2
- Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder
Tuesday, December 5
- Dancing with the Stars (Semi-Finals)
- Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) Two-Part Special
Wednesday, December 6
- The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)
- SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)
- Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)
- The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Season Finale
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) Two Episode Premiere
Friday, December 8
- The Mission
- Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever
Saturday, December 9
- Doctor Who: The Giggle
Monday, December 11
- Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)
Tuesday, December 12
- Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) Finale
Wednesday, December 13
- The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)
- Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)
- Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)
- Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)
- PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) Episodes 3 and 4
Friday, December 15
- CMA Country Christmas Special
The latter half of December will continue to have audiences gathered around the TV set. The long-awaited series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut on December 20. Following that, we'll see the second season of Marvel's What If...? arrive. The new season is trying a unique release strategy. Rather than releasing weekly, or seeing all episodes drop at once What If...? will release one episode a day between December 22 and December 30.
Then, finally, the big one for Doctor Who fans, Christmas Day will be the official debut of a new Doctor, when the Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road introduces Ncuti Gatwa in the iconic role.
Wednesday, December 20
- Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)
- Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Two Episode Premiere
- Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) Episodes 5 and 6
- Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) - Special Christmas Episode
Friday, December 22
- Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Premiere
Saturday, December 23
- Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 2
Sunday, December 24
- Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 - Episode 3
Monday, December 25
- Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road
- Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 4
Tuesday, December 26
- Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade
- Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 5
Wednesday, December 27
- Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)
- Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)
- Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 3
- Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 6
Thursday, December 28
- Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 7
Friday, December 29
- Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 8
Saturday, December 30
- Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 9
We know that 2024 will start off strong on Disney+ with the release of Echo, the first mature-rated D+ original series from Marvel. We'll also see new Star Wars series like The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew. It should be an exciting year.
