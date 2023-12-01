What's Coming To Disney+ In December 2023

2023 has been a pretty good year for Disney+, even while the studio has struggled at the box office. But what's been clear is that when audiences don't go to the theaters, they are still interested in the major tentpole releases when they arrive on Disney+. This makes the first day of December potentially quite big, as Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny debuts.

The last Indiana Jones movie did not set the box office on fire the way Lucasfilm likely hoped, but it could still find an audience on Disney+. If pulp adventure on earth is not your thing, then perhaps science fiction will be more your speed. The second and third Doctor Who specials will also arrive in early December, as will the season finale of Tim Allen's The Santa Clauses, and the final episodes of the current season of Dancing with the Stars.

Friday, December 1

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

The Shepherd

Timeless Heroes: Indiana Jones & Harrison Ford

Saturday, December 2

Doctor Who: Wild Blue Yonder

Tuesday, December 5

Dancing with the Stars (Semi-Finals)

Isabel Preysler, My Christmas (Spanish Original) Two-Part Special

Wednesday, December 6

The Ghost and Molly McGee: White Christmess/Perfect Day (S2, 1 episode)

SuperKitties (S1, 3 episodes)

Villains of Valley View: A Very Villain Christmas (S2, 1 episode)

The Santa Clauses (Season 2) Season Finale

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) Two Episode Premiere

Friday, December 8

The Mission

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas: Cabin Fever

Saturday, December 9

Doctor Who: The Giggle

Monday, December 11

Science Fair: The Series (Complete Season 1)

Tuesday, December 12

Dancing with the Stars (Season 32) Finale

Wednesday, December 13

The Curse of Oak Island (S2, 10 episodes)

Dance Moms (Complete Seasons 3-6 and 8)

Kiff (S1, 3 episodes)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S3, 4 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes Music Videos (Shorts) (S1, 5 episodes)

PJ Masks: Power Heroes (S1, 5 episodes)

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) Episodes 3 and 4

Friday, December 15

CMA Country Christmas Special

(Image credit: BBC)

The latter half of December will continue to have audiences gathered around the TV set. The long-awaited series adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will debut on December 20. Following that, we'll see the second season of Marvel's What If...? arrive. The new season is trying a unique release strategy. Rather than releasing weekly, or seeing all episodes drop at once What If...? will release one episode a day between December 22 and December 30.

Then, finally, the big one for Doctor Who fans, Christmas Day will be the official debut of a new Doctor, when the Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road introduces Ncuti Gatwa in the iconic role.

Wednesday, December 20

Hailey's On It!: We Wish You a Merry Chaos-mas (S1, 1 episode)

Pupstruction (S1, 4 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Two Episode Premiere

Soundtrack #2 (Korean Original) Episodes 5 and 6

Chip 'n' Dale: Park Life (Season 2) (UK Original) - Special Christmas Episode

Friday, December 22

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Premiere

Saturday, December 23

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 2

Sunday, December 24

Marvel Studios’ “What If…?” Season 2 - Episode 3

Monday, December 25

Doctor Who Holiday Special: The Church on Ruby Road

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 4

Tuesday, December 26

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 5

Wednesday, December 27

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S1, 9 episodes)

Playdate with Winnie the Pooh (Shorts) (S1, 11 episodes)

Rewind the '90s (S1, 10 episodes)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians - Episode 3

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 6

Thursday, December 28

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 7

Friday, December 29

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 8

Saturday, December 30

Marvel Studios’ “What If...?" Season 2 - Episode 9

We know that 2024 will start off strong on Disney+ with the release of Echo, the first mature-rated D+ original series from Marvel. We'll also see new Star Wars series like The Acolyte and Skeleton Crew. It should be an exciting year.