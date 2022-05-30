What's Coming To Disney+ In June 2022

After a couple of months where Disney+ content has been, to be honest, a little on the weak side. May finally started to see things pick up a little bit. While new content has been a slow trickle when it comes to quantity, the quality cannot be undersold considering we saw both Moon Knight and Obi-Wan Kenobi in May, and June is continuing this trend.

We will, of course, see the continuation of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series in June, but before that series is even over, we will see the premiere of the next Marvel Cinematic Universe series with Ms. Marvel. And so far the early word on Ms. Marvel has been overwhelmingly good.

Wednesday, June 1

Glee (S1, S2, S3, S4, S5, S6)

Mickey Mouse Funhouse (S1, 5 episodes)

A Fan’s Guide to Ms. Marvel

Club Mickey Mouse (SEA Version) - Season 4 Premiere

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part III

Friday, June 3

Mack Wrestles (Short)

Hollywood Stargirl

Wednesday, June 8

Baymax Dreams (Shorts) (S1, S2)

Incredible Dr. Pol (S20, 12 episodes)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 10 episodes)

Ms. Marvel - Premiere - Episode 1

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part IV

Friday, June 10

Beyond Infinity: Buzz and the Journey to Lightyear

While the first half of June gets Disney+ off to a great start, there's a lot more coming later in the month that is equally exciting. Love, Victor was a show that was originally planned to be a Disney+ release, before it was deemed too mature for the streaming service. We've seen more mature content arriving on Disney+ in recent months, and perhaps as part of that change in policy, Love, Victor will see its first two seasons added to Disney+ on June 15, alongside the brand new Season 3.

Sports movies have been a popular genre from Disney for decades, and that will continue on June 24 with the premiere of Rise. The Disney+ film follows the Antetokounmpo family, and brothers Giannis and Thanasis, on their road to becoming NBA champions. The same day Broadway fans will be able to experience a filmed production of Trevor: The Musical.

Wednesday, June 15

Disney Junior Ready For Preschool (Shorts) (S3)

grown-ish (S4, 9 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S3)

T.O.T.S. (S3, 12 episodes)

The Wonder Years (S1, 10 episodes)

Family Reboot - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel - Episode 2

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part V

Love, Victor - Seasons 1 - 2, Season 3 - Premiere

Friday, June 17

Kings Ransom

Big Shot

Wednesday, June 22

G.O.A.T. (S1)

Villains of Valley View (S1, 5 episodes)

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Part VI - Finale

Ms. Marvel - Episode 3

Friday, June 24

Rise - Premiere

Trevor: The Musical - Premiere

Wednesday, June 29

Owl House (S2, 5 episodes)

Baymax! - Season 1 - Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Ms. Marvel - Episode 4

July will see the continuation and finale of Ms. Marvel as well as the return of a couple of popular Disney musical franchises. Season 3 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will arrive next month along side Zombies 3, the first Disney+ original movie in the popular Disney Channel franchise.