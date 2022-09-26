What's Coming To Disney+ In October 2022

The last several months have been great on Disney+ if your primary use of the streaming service has been watching Marvel and Star Wars original series, but that's been largely all there is of note for most of this year, despite the fact that Disney has decades of television, and still a lot of movies, that have yet to be released on the platform.

October is likely to be a month that makes basically everybody happy, as it has no shortage of Marvel and Star Wars, with new episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, and Andor, that launched on Disney+ in September running all month, but it also has some great classic Disney content as well.

October 5 will see the release of both seasons of Zorro, the classic black and white Disney adventure series that ran on ABC from 1957 to 1959. It makes the series some of the oldest TV available on Disney+, and for fans of classic Disney, it's a welcome addition.

Monday, October 3

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 3 (Live)

Wednesday, October 5

Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)

The Simpsons (S33)

World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)

Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)

Zorro (S1)

Zorro (S2)

Shipwreck Hunters Australia - Season 1 Premiere - All Episodes Available

Andor - Episode 5

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”

Thursday, October 6

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 8

Friday, October 7

Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)

Drumline

Werewolf by Night

Monday, October 10

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 4 (Live)

Wednesday, October 12

Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)

Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)

Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)

Big Shot - Season 2 Premiere - All Episodes Streaming

Andor - Episode 6

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 203 “Coach Classic”

Thursday, October 13

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Episode 9

Friday, October 14

Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)

The New Mutants

The second half of the month of October is also a welcome combination of the old and the new. We'll see a new series of animated Star Wars shorts, Tales of the Jedi, arriving on Disney+. and alongside that will be all four seasons of Bear in the Big Blue House, a children's series produced with The Jim Henson Company that is fondly remembered by those that grew up with it.

(Image credit: Disney)

Monday, October 17

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 5 (Live)

Tuesday, October 18

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 6 (Live)

Wednesday, October 19

Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)

Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)

PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)

Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)

Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)

The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)

Wicked Tuna (S11)

Andor - Episode 7

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 204 “Draft Day”

Friday, October 21

Hall of Villains

Monday, October 24

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 7 (Live)

Wednesday, October 26

Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi - Premiere - All Shorts Streaming

Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t - Episode 1-2

The Mysterious Benedict Society - Season 2 Premiere - Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”

Andor - Episode 8

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers - Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”

Friday, October 28

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell

Monday, October 31

Dancing with the Stars - Episode 8 (Live)

We can only hope that October is the beginning of a new trend at Disney+, and that more classic Disney content will be released alongside the brand new stuff. The company is getting ready to celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, so there may be no time better than now for celebrating, and releasing a lot of material from Disney's early years.