What’s Going On With The Paper Season 2? Domhnall Gleeson Shares An Update

In the streaming age, annual releases for new seasons of television shows are never guaranteed. While there are a number of shows that run consistently, there are plenty of others that take extended and indefinite breaks, leaving fans wondering when they’ll next get to see their favorite characters. In the case of the Peacock original The Paper, I have good news to offer: just a few months after the debut of the series’ first run, production on Season 2 is now starting to gear up.

The latest update about The Paper Season 2 comes from Ned Sampson himself, Domnhall Gleeson. The actor is currently out at the Sundance Film Festival promoting his new movie The Incomer, and he provided an update about his sitcom work in conversation with Deadline , noting that a part of the process has been getting his hair back into a familiar style:

I’ve got the haircut, so I’m getting back into [Ned mode]. I had a perm in our film. So, I had a real-life perm, and the perm has now been cut out so I can go back and play Ned. We’re reading scripts, and they’re really good and really exciting. And I’m incredibly excited to get dubbed back in. It’s really nice to do something silly about journalism, which is a very serious thing.

When we last left Ned Sampson and his journey running the Toledo Truth Teller, the newspaper resurrected its reputation by winning a number of awards for its journalism, and a romantic connection was made between the editor-in-chief and Chelsea Frei's Mare Pritti . The “big story” in Season 1 concerned an expose involving not-so-flushable “Man Mitts” made by Softees Toilet Paper, a brand owned by the paper’s parent company, but there haven’t been any hints yet about what we might expect in Season 2.

While we can still expect that The Paper will comment on the current state of print journalism , one thing it sounds like we shouldn’t expect is for the show to take on big national subjects. Instead, its focus is going to be on more local material for the city of Toledo – and that means getting a chuckle out of some minor events that get magnified. Gleeson explained,

I think if we were doing a big paper, you would be getting into all sorts of stuff that would be difficult to talk about in any way that was funny. The fact that it’s a really local place, you can find the small things that mean bigger things. And in a way, that’s always the news that really matters, is the one that’s just on your street. So yeah, we’re loving it. I’m very lucky to be a part of it.

The Paper Season 2 was confirmed before the show even debuted last September, and while we don't yet know for sure when we can expect new episodes to stream, it sounds like this coming fall on the 2026 TV Premiere Schedule would be a safe bet.