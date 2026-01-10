Severance Creator Shared His Reaction To Season 3’s Scripts, And Now I Really Can’t Wait

The start of the 2026 TV schedule marks the first anniversary of Severance Season 2, and it serves as a reminder that Season 3 is coming (hopefully sooner rather than later). That notion came to the front of my mind again recently, too, as the show’s creator opened up about writing the new episodes and the feeling he’s gotten working on them. Now, I’m somehow even more excited for Season 3 of Severance .

After having a great run at the 2025 Emmys , the Severance cast and crew have been seen at various award shows this winter. At the Critics’ Choice Awards, Us Weekly caught up with Dan Erickson, the show’s creator, and asked if he had any updates about Season 3. In response, he revealed how he’s felt writing it, explaining:

I can tell you that the feeling I had when we wrote the end of Season 2, where I was like – it was like we wrote it, and I was like, 'Oh my god, people are gonna freak out about this. They're gonna be mad. They're gonna be yelling at the TV, but they're gonna be excited.' And then a couple other key moments in Season 2, I got that same feeling. I've had that feeling more writing Season 3 than in any previous season.

Well, that’s exciting! That kind of feeling is exactly what I want when I watch TV, and it’s exactly what I’ve felt on multiple occasions watching Severance with my Apple TV subscription . I certainly felt it at the end of Season 2, specifically, as Erickson cited.

It’s been almost a year since Mark and Helly ran back into the building and left Gemma on the other side of the door, and yes, I’m still thinking about it. In fact, I’ve found myself in passionate debates with people about Mark’s choice that weren’t dissimilar to Amy Poehler’s back and forth with Adam Scott about the topic.

So, if Season 3 features even more moments like that, count me in! I mean, I was already in; however, this statement has 100% reignited my anticipation for Severance. According to Dan Erickson, there will be tons of those instances too, as he reiterated:

I think there are going to be a ton of moments that surprise people and rile people up. And I think it's gonna be weird and funny and all of the things that hopefully people continue to love about the show.

Now, as of right now, we don’t know much at all about Season 3 of Severance. We know that Ben Stiller won’t be directing this season, and he’s been candid about how long it takes to make this show. Currently, there’s no word on when new episodes will come out. However, I’m optimistic that we won’t have to wait as long as we did for Season 2.

That’s not confirmed. However, there were strikes between seasons last time. So with that out of the picture, I feel OK guessing that we won’t have to wait three years for Season 3.

Overall, I’m just happy that progress is being made. Erickson is clearly hard at work and very pleased with where Severance is going. The first two seasons rock, and the jaw-dropping moments have truly stuck with me, so for him to say Season 3 has even more of them increases my excitement tenfold.

So, now the wait is really on, because we really need to get back to Lumon.