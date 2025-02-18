Where To Watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Online And Stream 2025 Series For Free In The US, UK And From Anywhere
Familiar faces return to the experiment
Where To Watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Online
Premiered: January 27
New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights
Time: 7.30pm AEDT
Free Stream: 9Now (AU)
International Stream (Release TBC): Channel 4 (UK)
Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12: Preview
Knee deep in another season of Married at First Sight Australia – arguably the best version of the show for all the drama and scandal the Aussies give us – there's already been abrupt departures, cheating rumors, and (a first for the season) brides and grooms that have met before. Better still, one bride and groom have walked down the aisle for a second time, but to different people. The experts really are working overdrive wielding their match-making magic this season. Not available to watch yet outside of Australia, keep reading on as we explain how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online and for free from anywhere with a VPN.
The couch is fully booked with relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling propped up by sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, seeking to assist each couple with their unique set of needs in navigating communication, intimacy, and beyond.
We've already had couples leave, inside and outside of Commitment Ceremonies, while other couples have been split on their decision and left to try and work through their issues.
Currently, Sierah and Billy are working to build a deeper, more emotional connection after an admission that Sierah had opened up about her past with another husband in the experiment. Alphas Jackie and Ryan continue to come to blows, with Jackie one moment all smiles, the next balling her eyes out. And she couldn't even hold it back for someone else's wedding, with latecomers to the experiment Beth and Teejay tying the knot.
And they're not the only couple entering the experiment. After Eliot failed to see a match in Lauren, the experts have managed to match Eliot and Lauren up with a new bride and groom. It'll be interesting to see how Eliot's new bride Veronica lives up to his long list of nonnegotiables – and, more so, how Eliot and Lauren will interact when they come face-to-face again.
Intimacy Week is nearly over already, accumulating in an explosive Dinner Party and what is sure to be a tense Commitment Ceremony. So read on for our guide which explains how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online from the moment it premieres in Australia.
Where To Watch Married at First Sight in Australia Season 12 Online in Australia for free
We said "I do" to a new season of Married at First Sight Australia when it premiered on January 27. New episodes of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 are now airing multiple times a week on Channel 9 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sunday nights at 7.30pm AEDT.
100% free to use, you'll also be able to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 through Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and a password.
Remember, 9Now locks its content to Australia. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're right back at home.
How to watch Married at First Sight Australia from anywhere
If you're an Aussie citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married at First Sight Australia just as you would at home.
While 9Now blocks access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.
For example, Australian citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australia-based server and tune into all the programmes on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.
Watch Married at First Sight Australia as if you were at home with a VPN
Where To Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online in the UK
You may object, but those in the UK are currently having to wait for the new season of Married at First Sight Australia. It has been teased by E4 – the channel which episodes will air on – to be coming soon, so expect it in a matter of weeks, though it's looking more like March given the special reunion episode airing on February 24 of the previous MAFS UK season.
You'll also be able to stream episodes online on the network's on-demand service called Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a wide range of devices via its app.
It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.
Away from the UK while MAFS Australia is on? Use a VPN and follow the instructions above to access Channel 4 like you would at home.
Can I Watch Married at First Sight Australia in North America?
Married at First Sight Australia used to go out on Lifetime in the States. However, last year's season never ended up going out on the channel. In fact, Season 10 was the last season to make it onto Lifetime's on-demand platform., so it doesn't look promising that MAFS AU has an official streaming home in the US or Canada anymore.
Remember, though: if you're an Aussie abroad, you can use a VPN and access 9Now streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.
Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Contestants
The Grooms:
Adrian
30
eCommerce business owner
New South Wales
Billy
31
Plasterer
Western Australia
Dave
36
Builder
Victoria
Eliot
35
Business owner
Queensland
Jeff
39
Electrician
Victoria
Paul
30
Wellness advisor
Western Australia
Tony
53
Charter Captain
New South Wales
Tim
38
Primary school teacher
Victoria
Jake
30
Teacher
Western Australia
Teejay
28
Model and actor
Brisbane
Clint
43
Pro golfer
Launceston, Tasmania
The Brides:
Ash
34
Dance studio owner
Queensland
Awhina
30
Aged care worker
Western Australia
Carina
31
Digital marketing manager
Western Australia
Jacqui
29
Consultant
New South Wales
Jamie
28
Account manager
Victoria
Katie
37
CEO of restaurant chain
Queensland
Lauren
37
Business owner
Queensland
Rhi
34
Account manager
Victoria
Sierah
31
Financial associate advisor
Victoria
Beth
28
Hair salon manager
Brisbane
Who Are The Couples In Married At First Sight Australia Season 12?
- Carina and Paul
- Katie and Tim
- Jamie and Dave
- Awhina and Adrian
- Sierah and Billy
- Ashleigh and Jake
- Rhi and Jeff
- Beth and Teejay
- Lauren and Clint
- Veronica and Eliot
Which Couples Have Left The Experiment So Far?
- Eliot and Lauren
- Katie and Tim
- Ashleigh and Jake
Who Are The Married At First Sight Australia Experts For Season 12?
Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken, and Mel Schilling have returned as experts for Married at First Sight Australia Season 12, helping to coach each couple through their issues of communication, intimacy, and beyond.
What Channel Does Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Air On?
Season 12 of Married at First Sight Australia premiered on January 27 on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia. In the UK, Channel 4 carries all iterations of the show, though there is likely to be some delay before new episodes of MAFS Australia begin airing on Channel 4. Currently there doesn't appear to be an official home for the show in the US, Canada, or elsewhere.
Who Has Left Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 So Far?
The first to walk out of the experiment was Eliot, who felt Lauren was all wrong for him, meeting very few of his long list non-negotiables, leaving on Day 2 of their honeymoon.
After an awkward honeymoon in which Tim didn't hold back on letting Katie know she wasn't his type physically at all, he never turned up to the apartments post-honeymoon. However, he did rock up at both the first Dinner Party and the first Commitment Ceremony, accused by both other participants in the experiment and by the experts of gaslighting Katie. Both chose to leave the experiment at the first Commitment Ceremony.
At the first Commitment Ceremony, Jake voted to leave the experiment. However, Ashleigh voted to stay. As per rules of the experiment, the couple had to agree to stay another week and attempt to work through their problems. However, as of Episode 10, Jake packed his bags and left anyway.
Although Eliot chose to leave the experiment, the experts have worked their magic again, finding matches for both Eliot and his jilted wife Lauren again. In Episode 18, Eliot and Lauren walked down the aisle again, but said I do to a different bride and groom.
