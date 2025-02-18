Where To Watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Online And Stream 2025 Series For Free In The US, UK And From Anywhere

Where To Watch Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Online

Premiered: January 27 New Episodes: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Sunday nights Time: 7.30pm AEDT Free Stream: 9Now (AU) International Stream (Release TBC): Channel 4 (UK) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12: Preview

Knee deep in another season of Married at First Sight Australia – arguably the best version of the show for all the drama and scandal the Aussies give us – there's already been abrupt departures, cheating rumors, and (a first for the season) brides and grooms that have met before. Better still, one bride and groom have walked down the aisle for a second time, but to different people. The experts really are working overdrive wielding their match-making magic this season. Not available to watch yet outside of Australia, keep reading on as we explain how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online and for free from anywhere with a VPN.

The couch is fully booked with relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling propped up by sexologist Alessandra Rampolla, seeking to assist each couple with their unique set of needs in navigating communication, intimacy, and beyond.

We've already had couples leave, inside and outside of Commitment Ceremonies, while other couples have been split on their decision and left to try and work through their issues.

Currently, Sierah and Billy are working to build a deeper, more emotional connection after an admission that Sierah had opened up about her past with another husband in the experiment. Alphas Jackie and Ryan continue to come to blows, with Jackie one moment all smiles, the next balling her eyes out. And she couldn't even hold it back for someone else's wedding, with latecomers to the experiment Beth and Teejay tying the knot.

And they're not the only couple entering the experiment. After Eliot failed to see a match in Lauren, the experts have managed to match Eliot and Lauren up with a new bride and groom. It'll be interesting to see how Eliot's new bride Veronica lives up to his long list of nonnegotiables – and, more so, how Eliot and Lauren will interact when they come face-to-face again.

Intimacy Week is nearly over already, accumulating in an explosive Dinner Party and what is sure to be a tense Commitment Ceremony. So read on for our guide which explains how to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online from the moment it premieres in Australia.

Where To Watch Married at First Sight in Australia Season 12 Online in Australia for free

We said "I do" to a new season of Married at First Sight Australia when it premiered on January 27. New episodes of Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 are now airing multiple times a week on Channel 9 on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sunday nights at 7.30pm AEDT.

100% free to use, you'll also be able to watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 through Channel 9's on-demand service, 9Now. All you need to do is sign up with your email and a password.

Remember, 9Now locks its content to Australia. So if you're from Down Under but away from home, you can simply sign up to a VPN to appear as if you're right back at home.

How to watch Married at First Sight Australia from anywhere

If you're an Aussie citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Married at First Sight Australia just as you would at home.

While 9Now blocks access from IP addresses outside of Australia, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, Australian citizens currently in the States can subscribe to a VPN, join an Australia-based server and tune into all the programmes on 9Now from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Married at First Sight Australia as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including 9Now. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

How to use a VPN to unblock streaming services:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.39 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for 9Now, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the Australia

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Married at First Sight Australia, head to 9Now.

Where To Watch Married at First Sight Australia Season 12 online in the UK

You may object, but those in the UK are currently having to wait for the new season of Married at First Sight Australia. It has been teased by E4 – the channel which episodes will air on – to be coming soon, so expect it in a matter of weeks, though it's looking more like March given the special reunion episode airing on February 24 of the previous MAFS UK season.

You'll also be able to stream episodes online on the network's on-demand service called Channel 4, which you can access on desktop and through a wide range of devices via its app.

It's free to sign up to stream Channel 4. All you need is an email address, a UK postcode (e.g. SW1P 2TX) and a valid TV licence.

Away from the UK while MAFS Australia is on? Use a VPN and follow the instructions above to access Channel 4 like you would at home.

Can I Watch Married at First Sight Australia in North America?

Married at First Sight Australia used to go out on Lifetime in the States. However, last year's season never ended up going out on the channel. In fact, Season 10 was the last season to make it onto Lifetime's on-demand platform., so it doesn't look promising that MAFS AU has an official streaming home in the US or Canada anymore.

Remember, though: if you're an Aussie abroad, you can use a VPN and access 9Now streams as if you were back home. Full instructions above.

Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Contestants

The Grooms:

Adrian 30 eCommerce business owner New South Wales Billy 31 Plasterer Western Australia Dave 36 Builder Victoria Eliot 35 Business owner Queensland Jeff 39 Electrician Victoria Paul 30 Wellness advisor Western Australia Tony 53 Charter Captain New South Wales Tim 38 Primary school teacher Victoria Jake 30 Teacher Western Australia Teejay 28 Model and actor Brisbane Clint 43 Pro golfer Launceston, Tasmania

The Brides:

Ash 34 Dance studio owner Queensland Awhina 30 Aged care worker Western Australia Carina 31 Digital marketing manager Western Australia Jacqui 29 Consultant New South Wales Jamie 28 Account manager Victoria Katie 37 CEO of restaurant chain Queensland Lauren 37 Business owner Queensland Rhi 34 Account manager Victoria Sierah 31 Financial associate advisor Victoria Beth 28 Hair salon manager Brisbane

Who Are The Couples In Married At First Sight Australia Season 12?

Carina and Paul

Katie and Tim

Jamie and Dave

Awhina and Adrian

Sierah and Billy

Ashleigh and Jake

Rhi and Jeff

Beth and Teejay

Lauren and Clint

Veronica and Eliot

Which Couples Have Left The Experiment So Far?

Eliot and Lauren

Katie and Tim

Ashleigh and Jake

Who Are The Married At First Sight Australia Experts For Season 12? Alessandra Rampolla, John Aiken, and Mel Schilling have returned as experts for Married at First Sight Australia Season 12, helping to coach each couple through their issues of communication, intimacy, and beyond.

What Channel Does Married At First Sight Australia Season 12 Air On? Season 12 of Married at First Sight Australia premiered on January 27 on Channel 9 and 9Now in Australia. In the UK, Channel 4 carries all iterations of the show, though there is likely to be some delay before new episodes of MAFS Australia begin airing on Channel 4. Currently there doesn't appear to be an official home for the show in the US, Canada, or elsewhere.