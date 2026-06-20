President Trump Said He Wouldn’t Pardon Diddy. Why The Ex-Rapper Is (Allegedly) Still Holding Out Hope

As Sean Combs (long known by his rapper moniker, Diddy) remains in prison, he and his legal team have been taking steps to have his sentence overturned. Due to an expedited appeal process, Combs’ team have already had their oral arguments heard by a three-judge panel, and they’re waiting for a decision. Before all that, Combs (56) and co. hoped he’d be pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump, but that didn’t pan out. Now, however, insiders are dropping claims about why Diddy’s still optimistic about getting clemency from POTUS.

Sources Drop Claims About Why Diddy Is Still Eyeing A Trump Pardon

There were initially conflicting reports about whether Combs’ camp actually sought a pardon from President Trump, and the commander-in-chief confirmed this past January that he’d received a handwritten note. Boxer Mike Tyson allegedly handed that paper to the president at the White House last fall on the ex-rapper’s behalf. While Trump later denied the request, it’s now been alleged that the “Best Friend” performer is banking on his “history” with Trump to help him get a pardon. An insider claims:

Diddy believes relationships matter. And in his mind, decades of history don’t simply disappear overnight.

For years, Combs and Trump ran within the same high-society circles in New York, and they rubbed shoulders multiple times. The president himself even admitted to being “friendly” with Combs during the early aughts. Despite the pardon denial, a second insider claims to Shuter’s Naughty or Nice stubstack Grammy winner reportedly still thinks he has a chance, because he personifies a specific quality Trump “respects”:

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Diddy thinks Trump respects fighters. As long as Trump is in the White House, he believes there’s still a chance.

Over the last few months, the White House hasn’t shared any further comment on the possibility of Sean Combs being pardoned. It’s worth noting that the Trump Administration has issued its share of leniency before, and that’s apparently what sparked optimism within Diddy’s camp in the first place.

What Did President Trump Say About Possibly Pardoning Diddy After Others Received Leniency?

The Trump Administration made headlines in 2025 for legally excusing a number of notable public figures. Among those who received pardons were reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley, rapper NBA YoungBoy, actor and comedian Jay Johnston and former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich. Those pardons were handed out over the first several months of that year and, in time, speculation arose about what that could mean for Diddy, who was about to head to trial for alleged sex-trafficking at the time.

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President Trump initially said he was unsure whether he’d extend a pardon to Diddy and that he’d have to look deeper into the situation. It was around that time that Combs’ rival, 50 Cent, declared he would do whatever he could to prevent Trump from freeing the Sean John founder. Trump was later quizzed about his past relationship with Diddy, and it was during that chat that he made the “friendly” comments. POTUS also noted that Combs made some “terrible statements” about him during his first presidential campaign. Trump was later asked point-blank if a pardon for Diddy would be “more likely a no,” after which the politician said, “I’d say so.”

Based on comments made by sources, though, Combs allegedly still “believes there’s another move left to make.” As for his views on the president, a source claims the music producer was “fascinated by Trump” and “viewed him as the ultimate dealmaker.” Comments made by another insider also aligned with those sentiments:

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To Diddy, Trump represented success on the biggest possible scale. It wasn’t about ideology. It was about power, ambition, and building an empire.

As the odds of a Trump pardon remain unclear, Sean Combs is serving a four-year prison sentence due to having been convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He’s serving that time at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey following his transfer from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. Combs is currently set to be released from the penitentiary on February 23, 2028.