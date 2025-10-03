Diddy Receives Four Years In Prison After Issuing Apologies At Sentencing Hearing
The judge also imposed a fine.
After over a year of investigation that became public with the federal raids of Diddy’s homes, an eight-week trial, and lots of talk about baby oil and Freak-Offs, we now know how long Sean Combs will be in jail. The music mogul has been sentenced to 50 months — just over four years — in prison for his conviction on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
In addition to serving “hard time” in prison, according to Judge Arun Subramanian, per CNN, Diddy was also hit with a $500,000 fine — the maximum he could receive on the charges. The sentencing came at the end of an hours-long hearing Friday, October 3, during which the judge heard from the defense, prosecution and from Diddy himself. The rapper used his time to issue an apology to his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, TMZ reports, saying:
He also apologized to another witness, who testified under a pseudonym, saying:
He reportedly called his actions "disgusting, shameful and sick." P. Diddy also addressed his family, telling his children they deserved better and telling his mother he had failed her as a son.
The four-year sentence fell in between what the prosecution and defense had asked for. Diddy’s team had requested a 14-month sentence — much of which he would have already served after being arrested in September 2024 — while the prosecution hoped for a steeper sentence of 11 years.
In issuing the maximum $500,000 fine, Judge Subramanian said he took into account Diddy’s “immense resources, which enabled his crimes.” He questioned the mogul’s remorse and said due to the seriousness of the crimes, a “substantial” sentence was required. The judge said Diddy “irreparably harmed two women,” who are still feeling the effects and said:
The judge, however, acknowledged the “dark place” Diddy was likely in and encouraged him to lean on his loved ones. Subramanian said:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
The judge also addressed Cassie Ventura and others who came forward during the trial. He said their families were proud of them and he was proud of them. He continued:
Diddy’s trial has dominated headlines for much of 2025, and the defense was given a big win in July when Sean Combs was acquitted on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking, which would have carried a much longer prison sentence. Stay tuned for whatever comes next in Diddy's legal process.
