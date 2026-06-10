Diddy’s Rep Doesn’t Mince Words After He’s Accused Of Sexually Assaulting A Former Child Actor: ‘Just Another Hater’

Sean “Diddy” Combs is currently serving four years (or 50 months) behind bars at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey and, at the same time, the former rapper is looking to appeal his sentence. Now, the 56-year-old ex-mogul is facing yet another accusation of sexual assault, and this one comes from a former child actor. The plaintiff alleges Diddy assaulted them nearly two decades ago during an encounter in California. One of Diddy’s representatives has since issued a response, and they didn’t hold back.

The latest lawsuit against Combs was filed this week in California, with the plaintiff claiming that the alleged assault took place at a networking event in the Hollywood Hills in May 2007. In the suit, Combs is accused of assaulting the then-minor after seemingly offering them job possibilities. In a statement shared with TMZ, one of Combs’ reps, Juda Engelmayer, blasted the claims and even referred to the accuser as “just another hater”:

The allegations from this so-called nameless child actor are false and ridiculous. He's just another hater in a long list of people trying to get in on the money gravy train encouraged by personal injury lawyers. Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone -- and that includes any child! These allegations will be disproved like all the rest.

The rep’s mention of “all the rest” refers to the various other lawsuits that have been leveled against the “Been Around the World” performer in recent years. Said suits have been filed by men and women who’ve accused Combs of sexual assault, domestic violence and other alleged offenses. As these different claims have come in, Combs (via his legal team) has vehemently denied the allegations. Combs has seen legal victories in some of the suits, but others have still yet to be resolved in addition to this latest case.

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When it comes to this recent suit, the unnamed man claimed that during the networking event, Diddy invited him to speak privately about potential career opportunities. It’s also alleged that once the pair were alone, Diddy began to rub parts of the then-young man’s body, before reportedly performing oral sex on him and simultaneously pleasuring himself. The plaintiff – who allegedly told Combs he was uncomfortable at the time – said that after that, Diddy promised to keep him in mind for professional opportunities and then left him alone in the room.

Also named in the John Doe’s suit are unnamed agents, who the plaintiff says should’ve protected him from being in an uncomfortable position. The accuser is currently seeking damages, which have not been specified as of this writing.

The lawsuits against Sean Combs aren’t the reason why he’s currently in prison, as he was arrested in the fall of 2024 as part of a federal investigation. After his trial in 2025, Combs received a mixed verdict, as he was convicted on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and acquitted on charges of sex-trafficking and racketeering (RICO). As part of the Grammy winner’s appeal, his legal team is arguing that his sentence isn’t comparable to his actions, part of which they argue are covered by the First Amendment.

Oral arguments from Diddy’s team were heard this past April and, as it stands, prosecutors are looking to have his sentence from Judge Arun Subramanian enforced. As for what comes of this new lawsuit, that remains to be seen.