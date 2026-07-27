After Diddy’s Alleged Prison Fight, Insiders Drop Claims About Why He’s Unbothered By The Headlines

Ex-rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs remains incarcerated at FCI Fort Dix to serve his four-year (50-month) sentence for two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. Since Combs (56) began his stint at the New Jersey-based facility in the fall of 2025, he’s reportedly settled in accordingly. More recently, though, it was reported that the embattled mogul was involved in a fight, which has since made headlines. Now, sources are sharing claims regarding why Diddy isn’t worried about chatter surrounding the purported situation.

What Happened With Sean Combs’ Reported Prison Fight?

News of Diddy’s alleged brawl was reported by TMZ, which alleged that the “Bad Boy for Life” performer came to blows with another inmate. There aren’t many specific details on the matter, but it was claimed that the fight was set off after the other prisoner supposedly disrespected Combs. From there, the two reportedly began pushing each other and throwing punches, before prison staffers broke up the skirmish. An insider said Combs “held his own” during the scuffle, yet there were apparently consequences for him.

Per the aforementioned media outlet, Combs was later placed in solitary confinement as a result of the fight. As for how long the father of seven had to remain in the hole, that wasn’t made clear. What was reported, however, was that his recent altercation could have long-term consequences.