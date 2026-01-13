How Mike Tyson Allegedly Got Involved In Diddy’s Attempt To Land A Trump Pardon

Sean Combs (a.k.a. Diddy) remains in prison after being sentenced to four years (50 months) near the end of 2025. In that time, 56-year-old Combs’ legal team has sought to appeal his sentence, and the group scored a legal victory last year when their request to expedite the process was granted. At the same time, there have been varied reports about Combs seeking a pardon from U.S. President Donald Trump. Now, if a new report is to be believed, Mike Tyson got wrapped up in Combs’ supposed campaign for clemency.

How Did Mike Tyson Supposedly Get Involved In The Diddy Pardon Situation?

It was reported earlier this month that President Trump formally received a pardon letter from Sean Combs, months after a member of the rapper’s legal team claimed one hadn’t been sent. Details regarding how Trump received the reported letter weren’t made known but, apparently, Mike Tyson was the person who presented it to him. Sources from Tyson’s camp claim to The U.S. Sun that the 59-year-old boxer handed over the document when he visited the White House this past November. As to how this was set in motion, an insider alleged:

Mike had a meeting with one of Diddy’s closest confidantes, and he handed him a letter from Diddy. He asked what the letter was and was told it was Diddy asking for a pardon from Trump. Mike admitted he was feeling nervous about it, but agreed to take it to the White House when he visited. Mike said he had handed the letter to Trump and did exactly what Diddy’s lot had asked of him. It wasn’t something he was expecting when he met with them, but Mike did what he was asked.

At this point, these claims must be taken with a massive grain of salt, as Team Combs has neither confirmed nor denied that “Iron Mike” was tasked with delivering the letter. What is known is that Tyson and Combs have been friendly over the years, and the boxer has also had run-ins with the current U.S. President from time to time. Despite Tyson’s supposed attempt, though, it seems that a pardon may be out of reach for the “I’ll Be Missing You” performer.

Where Does Everything Stand With Diddy’s Reported Hope For A Pardon?

2025 saw President Trump extend pardons to a number of individuals, including reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. With Diddy’s trial and subsequent sentencing on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, there was a lot of speculation regarding whether the embattled mogul would possibly receive a pardon. Legal experts weighed in on the chances of Combs receiving leniency. Nicole Blank Becker, R. Kelly’s former lawyer, even advised that Combs and co. tread lightly as they attempted to get the pardon.

It was back in the summer of 2025 that Trump first commented on the notion of pardoning Sean Combs and, at the time, he said he wasn’t following the situation “too closely.” However, he also mentioned that would “look at what’s happening.” Around the same time, rapper Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson – who Combs has long feuded with – pledged to prevent Trump from extending the pardon.

More on Diddy (Image credit: REVOLT) Diddy Just Pulled A Move That Mirrored One JLo and Ben Affleck Made A Few Months Ago

The topic was brought to President Trump’s attention again this past August during an interview, when he admitted to having been “very friendly” with fellow New Yorker Diddy in years past. However, POTUS also mentioned that the Grammy winner made some “terrible statements” about him during his first presidential campaign. During that same interview, Trump was asked if a pardon for Combs would be “more likely a no,” and he then stated, “I’d say so.” The president seems to be standing by that position because, when he shared days ago that he received a letter from Diddy, he said he had no intention of granting clemency. Per The New York Times, Trump didn’t actually produce the letter during his press conference.

Right now, Sean Combs is being held at FCI Fort Dix, which is located in New Jersey, and is set to be released in June 2028. It remains to be seen if the president will change his mind on extending clemency to Combs. At this point, it also can’t be said with certainty as to whether Mike Tyson’s team will comment on the claims that he handed in a letter on Combs’ behalf.