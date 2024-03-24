Why Katara Is The Real MVP Of Avatar: The Last Airbender

While every character in Avatar: The Last Airbender serves a vital purpose, and of course Aang is the most powerful one, seeing as he is the Avatar and can bend all the elements , I’d argue that Katara is actually the most valuable player. She’s wicked smart, a master waterbender and she’s arguably the most supportive and nurturing character on the show. So, with all that in mind, let’s get into why Katara is the MVP of Avatar.

Katara Is A Masterful Waterbender Who Teaches Aang Everything

Katara is easily one of the best female benders , and benders in general, in the Avatar universe, and that’s made abundantly clear when you look at her growth from Season 1 to 3. Let us not forget: she really doesn’t know how to bend water at the start of Season 1, and by the end of that season, it’s clear that she’s the master who is going to teach Aang. Then, by the series finale, I think it's safe to say that she might be the greatest living waterbender.

Not only is Katara winning some of the best fights in Avatar , she’s also a big reason why Aang is able to come out of his battles victorious, as well.

Along with being a master of her craft, she’s also a wonderful and patient teacher. While Zuko and Toph are great coaches, they also can have short tempers at times. Katara knows how to nurture Aang’s abilities and teach him in a gentle yet effective way. She taught him pretty much everything he knew about waterbending, and he wouldn’t have been able to defeat the Fire Lord without her.

Most Of The Time Katara Is The Gang's Voice Of Reason

I think it’s safe to say that Katara is easily the most logical member of the crew. While they all have their own specific skill set, when it comes to seeing the bigger picture and the right way through a situation, she’s the one typically guiding them in that direction.

Her maternal instincts really kick in, and she knows exactly how to help her friends find the best results. For example, she’s a great support system for Toph, and in many instances, she helps the Earthbender find balance – this is something she’s done for many side characters in Avatar , too. Or with Sokka, she’s always the one to kick some sense into him, and while that’s something siblings are typically good at, Katara is particularly masterful at it.

Overall, Katara knows when to push her friends and when to help them find the most logical and reasonable way through a situation. Without her, they might have acted on instinct and not reached the end of their quest.

Katara, The Mother Of The Group, Is Fiercely Loyal And Incredibly Protective

When it comes to Katara’s care for her friends, on the flip side of this coin we’ve been talking about lies her fiercely loyal, incredibly protective and defensive side.

As a master waterbender, she can take down almost any opponent with ease – as we’ve seen in some of Avatar’s best episodes , like the series finale when she defeats Azula with Zuko. She also uses her power to help those in need, and she’s willing to go to extremes to do so, as she did when she worked to protect a village by pretending to be The Painted Lady.

She’s driven by compassion and empathy, and that shines through in how she shows her loyalty to her friends and those in need. It’s admirable, and it’s one of the major reasons why Katara is the MVP.