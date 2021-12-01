Why Katee Sackhoff Finally Got Back Into Sci-Fi Years After Battlestar Galactica Ended
The Battlestar Galactica star is back with another season of Netflix's Another Life.
Katee Sackhoff became a star thanks to her role as Starbuck on Battlestar Galactica. With making such a big splash in a single genre it’s not uncommon to see actors return to that well again and again, but that’s not really what happened with Sackhoff. She only recently returned to science fiction again with the Netflix series Another Life.
Katee Sackhoff explains to CBR that once she was done making Battlestar Galactica, she had a desire to do some different things and make stories that were a bit more grounded in reality. However, she decided to return to science fiction because, while it might share a genre with Battlestar, she saw it as a very different sort of project, and it was one she had control over. Sackhoff explains…
On the one hand, some actors find themselves in similar roles again and again, because it’s what they enjoy doing, On the other hand, there are those that are always looking for a challenge, or just something different so that work isn’t the same thing every day. Katee Sackhoff is clearly one of these latter cases. She seems to like working in science fiction, but it’s not the only thing she wants to do.
While the SyFy Channel reboot of Battlestar Galactica was based on a 1970s series that wasn’t particularly cerebral, the reboot was quite serious and dramatic. By comparison, Katee Sackhoff describes Another Life as a “popcorn” series, and that makes it different enough to be interesting for her. Sackhoff continues...
Whether you’re a fan of science fiction, a fan of Katee Sackhoff, or both things together, Another Life’s second season is now streaming on Netflix
