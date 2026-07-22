I’m Tired Just Hearing About How Guests Got Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce’s Wedding Invitations

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship is still all the buzz following their fairytale Madison Square Garden wedding. The couple tied the knot on the 4th of July weekend, and new details are gradually being released about it, ranging from what the wedding looked like to who did or did not score an invite. There’s also more information being released about how attendees got invited, and it sounds exhausting.

Rumors have been swirling around the Tayvis wedding for months, as speculation continued about when and where it would take place. It’s basically the American version of a royal wedding, so, not surprisingly, the duo took extra care in making sure invitations remained secretive, even though the location itself eventually made headlines.

Speaking about the invitation process, American Century Investments CEO Jonathan Thomas shared on The Compound & Friends podcast that he initially got a text message invite from Swift and Kelce earlier this year. However, he deleted it because all it said was, “This is from Taylor and Travis. I promise it’s not spam.” Kelce ended up having to call Thomas months later after not hearing a response, and the tight end explained that they wanted to go digital with the invitation since they never know where their guests are going to be. That’s when the invite went from simple to intense quickly:

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And when you first get the wedding invitation, which was a text, the first thing you do is there's multi-factor authentication. So you go through that process a couple of times. Then you got a non-disclosure agreement sent to you kind of via DocuSign. We both had to sign that.

Thomas is far from the only one who didn’t believe the Tayvis wedding invitation at first because it seemed like spam. However, the text invite makes sense given everyone’s jobs and schedules. Plus, it is more secure this way and helps avoid leaks. But going through authentication and NDAs before receiving the actual invitation that provides the details is a lot.

Again, it makes sense; it’s the wedding of the year. However, it just sounds like a whole lot of work, especially considering all the security surrounding the invite.

After that, you then actually got the invitation itself, a digital invitation, watermarked. So it says Jonathan and Cindy Thomas [his wife] in the background. So if you took a shot, screenshotted, shared it, everybody would know who it was. I won't get into the details of the NDA, but it had teeth, let's just put it that way.

It's been weeks now, and we still haven’t gotten any formal wedding pictures of the bride and groom or real images from inside MSG, so clearly the security surrounding the event was effective.

Said security gets more intense too. Along with the watermarked invites, Swift and Kelce didn't reveal all the details about their wedding at once. In fact, it wasn’t until the morning of the big day that the attendees found out exactly where the ceremony would be taking place:

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And then throughout the process, so the first one just came out, you're invited to the wedding, then it came out July 3rd in New York, then it came out July 3rd, Manhattan, and it wasn't until four in the morning on the day of the wedding where we got the exact location.

Of course, for someone like Taylor Swift, I would 100% be down to go through all of these hoops to attend the wedding, and in hindsight, it’s all understandable why they would go through all this trouble. Plus, it sounds like the wedding went off without a hitch, and everyone had a great time (even if they had to go through quite the process just to get there).