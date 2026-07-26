‘300-Lb Men From The Football Business Crying.’ What Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift’s Vows Were Like

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift essentially had the wedding of the century. The couple got married at Madison Square Garden in front of a thousand people from all over the entertainment industry. Despite the wedding being absolutely massive, attendees have also called the event incredibly intimate . There was a lot of secrecy surrounding the ceremony, including minimal information given to wedding guests before the big day, and NDAs being signed. Now, guests are opening up, and one talked about seeing Swift and Kelce exchange vows.

In a recent interview with The Compound and Friends , Jonathan Thomas, CEO of American Century Investments, talked about his experience as a Swift/Kelce wedding guest. While he couldn’t go into too much detail, he did talk about one of the most vulnerable parts of the ceremony, the vows. After the officiant, Adam Sandler, shared words from the heart, Kelce spoke first, and his promises to Swift were incredibly emotional. So emotional, that even the many football players in attendance were crying. Thomas said:

Travis went first with his vows. He probably spoke for 30 minutes. And I don't want to violate his privacy, but I was crying, which I was trying to hold back…. He made himself unbelievably vulnerable. I was sitting there crying, and I was trying to hold it back until I looked around and there were all these 300-lb men from the football business crying as well. And so I felt really comfortable to kind of let go on it. I mean, it was very, very powerful.

This is so sweet to hear. I think considering her catalog of emotionally resonant songs, many would assume that Swift would be the one carrying the emotional weight of the day. At it turned out, it was very much a shared experience, with Kelce being the one to initially bring everyone to tears. That sounds like a tough act to follow but, if anyone would be up for the task, it'd be Taylor Swift, whose way with words was also very moving. Thomas added:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

And then Taylor went, and she also wrote her own vows. She probably spoke for 30 minutes…. It was poetic. It was really well done.

Being a Swiftie myself, I wish I could’ve been a fly o