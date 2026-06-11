I Went Down A Taylor Swift Rabbit Hole When I Realized A Matching Knicks Shirt Suddenly Appeared On Mariska Hargitay

I love Taylor Swift, I love her girl squad , and I love a good pun. When Game 4 of the NBA Finals aired on the 2026 TV schedule , we got all that and more courtside, as the singer and the Haim sisters wore T-shirts with Knicks puns on them. Plus, on top of that, somehow, Mariska Hargitay acquired a matching pun shirt, and now I’ve fallen down quite the rabbit hole.

Taylor Swift And The Haim Sisters Showed Up To The Knicks Game In Matching T-Shirts

Alright, this all started with Este and Alana Haim using their band’s Instagram to post about the shirts they were wearing with Taylor Swift to the Knicks game. Captioning it “Girls just wanna have PUN,” the three women showed off their pun-tastic Ts. Take a look:

As you can see, Swift’s shirt says “Stevie Knicks,” Alana’s says “Knickelback” and Este’s says “Knickole Kidman.” Talk about perfect puns! While the "Opalite" singer is the talk of the town no matter what she wears (as proven the last time she went to an NBA game ), these fits certainly entertained the internet. However, I got even more excited when I realized Mariska Hargitay got her hands on one of these fantastic tops mid-game.

(Image credit: Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Mariska Hargitay Sat Next To Swift And Co. At The Finals Game

Now, before we get to Hargitay’s shirt, we have to talk about what she was wearing at first. She did not show up to the Knicks game in the same tops as Swift and the Haim sisters. No, she was wearing a plain black T-shirt at first, take a look:

It wasn’t surprising to see the Law & Order: SVU star courtside. I mean, she’s the only celeb who gets to hug Jalen Brunson , and she was at the last game with Christopher Meloni . Plus, it’s well documented that the “Fate of Ophelia” singer is a massive fan of Hargitay – her cat is literally named Olivia Benson and the actress was in one of Swift’s best music videos , “Bad Blood.” So, it didn’t shock me that they were cheering on the Knicks together, either. What did shock me was the actress’s costume change mid-game.

At Some Point, Mariska Hargitay Acquired A T-Shirt So She Could Match Taylor Swift

At some point, Mariska Hargitay got her hands on a T-shirt to match with Taylor Swift, and for the duration of the game, she was rocking a top that said “Stevie Knicks.” So, ultimately, she got to celebrate the team’s win with the “Bad Blood” singer and her girl squad while also matching them perfectly.

Mariska Hargitay was going CRAZY ALL NIGHT and shared a moment with OG Anunoby after his INCREDIBLE game-winning play! pic.twitter.com/r4TXmpaKeLJune 11, 2026 — cantworkitout on June 11, 2026

I would assume and hope that Swift and co. brought this shirt for Hargitay. That would also explain why she wasn’t wearing Knicks gear at the start of the game. However, no matter how the T was acquired, I’m so happy it was, because seeing them all celebrate in these punny outfits made my day.

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Now, will Swift, Hargitay and the Haim sisters continue this trend at Game 5? Only time will tell. However, I sure hope they do, so the SVU lead can match with them for an entire game instead of only part of one.