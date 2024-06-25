Fans All Wanted To Talk About Travis Kelce Joining Taylor Swift Onstage, But I'm More Obsessed Over The Moment The Eras Tour Audience Realized What Was Happening

Swifties have no chill when it comes to Taylor Swift’s relationship with Travis Kelce — as proven by the absolutely bonkers reaction they had when the artist first changed her “Karma” lyrics to “the guy on the Chiefs” on the Eras Tour last November. For the past couple of days it seems like the whole world is talking about the NFL tight end joining his girlfriend on stage for a skit during one of her stops in London, and believe me, I’ve watched concertgoers’ videos of Kelce’s stage debut from every available angle. However, the thing I'm obsessing over even more is the moment the crowd realized what was going on.

It was Taylor Swift’s third performance of the Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium when it all went down. During her new set for The Tortured Poets Department, the artist was lying on the floor of the stage as she sang the last lines of “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived,” and there’s a notable silence — a calm before the storm, if you will — between the end of the song and the exact moment the audience realizes that Travis Kelce was on the actual stage. Check out the magical moment below:

GUYS GUYS THIS ANGLE 😂 pic.twitter.com/BDukCpMNEfJune 24, 2024

What’s so funny to me about this is that a good few seconds pass before everyone realizes something out of the ordinary is happening. As Swifties know, everything is intentional when it comes to Taylor Swift, so the fact that three people appeared on the stage for the “I Can Do It with a Broken Heart” skit rather than just the regular two dancers probably had some fans momentarily stunned before they recognized the big bearded face underneath the top hat.

Here’s another angle from a different section of the stadium where, despite a quick camera drop, the fan recovered in time to capture the moment Travis Kelce appeared on the big screen:

i thought i was but it turns out i had dropped my phone LMAODKSKDN pic.twitter.com/v5x4g2zdPXJune 23, 2024

One Swiftie even unwittingly captured Travis Kelce leaving the VIP area to get ready for his big Eras Tour debut. She said she was ready to judge the Super Bowl champion for missing “So High School” — one of the songs Taylor Swift penned for him on her new album, with choreography thought to be inspired by his touchdown dances . The fan was surprised (and probably relieved) when she realized he had a good reason for ducking out. See the video below:

this is from when he left the tent pic.twitter.com/YZ7uozqkiVJune 24, 2024

Travis Kelce’s cameo on stage was the highlight of a wild three nights in London, in which he and Taylor Swift snapped a photo with Prince William and his kids, Tom Cruise exchanged friendship bracelets with members of the crowd and Swifties were treated to never-before-played surprise songs . We may never be the same again after witnessing the singer performing alongside Kelce on the Eras Tour stage, but at least we can all say we’ve seen the moment everyone realized it was happening.

Be sure to keep up with all of Taylor Swift’s upcoming projects , and fans can continue streaming The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) on Disney+, one of the best streaming services to subscribe to.