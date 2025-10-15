‘Once Again He And Others Are Profiting Off Her.’ Britney Spears Rep Responded To Claims Kevin Federline Made About Her Wielding A Knife

Britney Spears has been a global pop star for decades now, with generations of fans enjoying her catalogue of music. But she's also made headlines related to her personal life, including Britney's controversial conservatorship. Most recently the "Toxic" singer was accused of wielding a knife around her kids, thanks to her ex Kevin Federline's book. Let's break it all down.

In his forthcoming book You Thought You Knew, Kevin Federline accused Britney of carrying around a knife while she watched her children sleep. This has quickly gone viral, leading her reps to respond to his claim. Buckle up.

What Britney's Reps Said About The Knife Story

While Britney went viral for dancing with knives, Federline's accusations paint the Princess of Pop as potentially dangerous. And since it involved their children, eventually Spears had to respond to the claim. One of the "Everytime" singer's reps issued a statement to Us Magazine, which reads:

With news from Kevin’s book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her, and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin. All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism.

There you have it. Obviously Spears is denying any wrongdoing, and her reps are claiming that her famous ex-husband is mostly seeking a way to profit off the pop star, especially now she no longer has to pay chid support to Federline. The excerpt about Britney Spears allegedly wielding a knife around the house has gone viral, and will likely result in more eyes landing on his upcoming book. One can only imagine what other allegations about his ex wife are in those pages.

Federline and Spears clashed about child support for years, with the "Crazy" singer sometimes ordered to pay him more money. And if her rep's statements are any indication, his book You Thought You Knew is another way to make some money off his very famous ex. Smart money says more excerpts will go viral after its release.

What Kevin Federline Wrote About Britney Spears

After all this discourse, casual fans may be wondering exactly what Kevin Federline wrote about Britney Spears' behavior in her own home. An early excerpt from his book made a bold allegation about what's happened behind closed doors, reading:

They would awaken sometimes at night to find her standing silently in the doorway, watching them sleep — ‘Oh, you’re awake?’ — with a knife in her hand. Then she’d turn around and pad off without explanation.

This claim quickly made its rounds online, given the potentially scary imagery that Federline paints in the novel. Waking up to your parent holding a knife sounds like its ripped straight of one of the best horror movies, and the allegation is serious enough that Spears' reps responded to all the noise. We'll just have to wait and see if tensions rise between the former couple.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

There are constantly headlines about the Princess of Pop, so this is only the latest. Just last month it was reported that Britney has "no real friends" outside of her employees. The global superstar has always been the subject of gossip and speculation, but Federline's allegations about their children are particularly high stakes.

As always, Britney's generations of fans will be following along and hoping she decides to release new music. We'll just have to wait and see what other allegations come with Federline's book, which releases October 21st.