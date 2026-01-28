Yes, Heated Rivalry's Hot, But There's One Thing About The Sex Scenes People Aren't Talking About Enough

Few television shows have captured the public’s attention as quickly and intently as Heated Rivalry has. The book-to-screen adaptation of Rachel Reid’s Game Changers novel series (which hit HBO Max in November to great critical and audience reviews) didn’t take long to become one of the most talked about shows on TV, to the point that many would probably already add it to the list of the best LGBTQ+ shows, and a lot of that has been due to the very NSFW nature of the romance at the center of the story.

The series is proudly “horny,” and fans are all for it! However, while we’ve heard lots about how stars Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie filmed their “cock sock”-filled sex scenes, and how “weird” it’s been for the actors’ moms to watch the show, there is one aspect of those horizontal hulas that I don’t think people are talking about enough.

HBO Max: Plans start from $10.99 a month You can catch all the steamy activity of Heated Rivalry with an HBO Max subscription. Plans start at $10.99 a month (Basic With Ads), and give you access to thousands of movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

(Image credit: Crave)

Obviously, Heated Rivalry Is 100% Hot

Look, over the decades there have been dozens of HBO shows that have gotten people talking and led to the stars having to deal with relatively sudden “overwhelming” fame, and some of them absolutely gained that distinction because of their unabashed smuttiness. Heated Rivalry has done that with a focus on LGBTQ+ representation, as its six episodes see pro hockey rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov bang their way across two countries while slowly falling in love over several years.

Do we get lots of sex scenes in lots of different positions? Yes. Do we see some man butts? Also, yes! And we also see quite a bit of sweetly romantic moments and very realistic arguments and tense times between the two closeted athletes and their (mostly) unaware friends, which only adds to the massively successful story. Along with all the nudity, moaning, longing, and sweaty flesh pressed against other sweaty flesh, though, we also get something people don’t really seem to be talking about: humor.

(Image credit: Crave)

The Sex Scenes In Heated Rivalry Are Hot But Also Funny

I’ve watched a good amount of what’s known as “prestige TV,” i.e. shows on premium cable or streaming services, and seen a lot of sex scenes because of it. But, something that tends to be a rarity within those hot ‘n’ heavy times is a sense of humor, which is exactly what Heated Rivalry adds.

Of course sex can be a very serious thing in real life, so it makes sense that a lot of shows (and movies) dole out very intense and serious sex scenes. When partners really get comfortable with each other, though, as Shane and Ilya do, sexy proceedings aren’t all going to play out with a seriousness that could imply someone’s very life is on the line should they end a sweat session unsatisfied.

I think one of the best parts of the show (and the show’s sex scenes) involve Ilya (who is essentially a full-time shit-talker) teasing Shane. This happens during their first hotel rendezvous, when he laughs gently at Shane’s need to neatly fold his clothes while stripping for him. Afterward, and as the years pass in their secret relationship, we see Ilya do everything from tease Shane about his dildo to make fun of the number of pillows on his bed and even the number of condoms he presents for their first full-on sexytime, and because we can see that Shane is OK with the teasing (and maybe even enjoys it) I loved it!

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So, while I completely understand that we’re all aboard the gleeful smut train that is Heated Rivalry, let’s not forget that part of why these two are so hot together is that they can, ahem…poke fun at each other and themselves, even when gettin’ down wit the get down. I can’t wait for Season 2!