How Long Did Diddy Parties Actually Last? A Former Athlete Drops Some Wild Claims

I'm tired just thinking about this.
When Sean “Diddy” Combs’ arrest and subsequent legal issues began to play out within the public eye several years ago, alleged details of his personal activities were divulged. Many specifically shared claims in regard to his “White Parties” and “Freak-Offs.” Those events were allegedly attended by various public figures over the years, and some of them have spoken out. Now, former tennis player Boris Becker is sharing his take and dropping some significant claims about just how long Combs’ shindigs could last at a given time.
58-year-old Becker – a three-time Wimbledon winner – rubbed shoulders with more than a few celebrities at the height of his stardom. During a recent appearance on The Louis Theroux Podcast, Becker spoke to the host about some of the hip hop music stars he crossed paths with. After the German-born tennis phenom mentioned Jay-Z and Beyoncé, Theroux asked if Becker had ever met Diddy. Becker confirmed that he’d met Combs and “spent a lot of time in Miami.” On the subject of the rapper’s parties, Becker said this:
For clarity, the now-56-year-old Combs’ parties varied. The White Parties were more formal occasions, which would attract plenty of A-listers. Meanwhile, the Freak-Offs allegedly happened later in the evening or on separate occasions and purportedly involved women and men performing (occasionally recorded) sex acts on guests. Combs also held Wild King Nights, which were said to have occurred in hotel rooms. Theroux brought up the distinction while speaking to Becker, who then shared a wild reply:
Needless to say, that’s a long time to be partying. Of course, these claims can’t be substantiated, but the notion of the ex-Sean John figurehead keeping a party going that long is still something to think about. Boris Becker went on to say that he’d “never been a guy of going to a long party because, you know, what's the point?” And, while Becker also couldn’t speak to the nature of the purported sexual acts at the parties, he did say he wasn’t surprised when the party-related claims against Diddy began to rise to the surface.
Several celebrities have spoken out about their experience with Diddy’s highly publicized parties but not necessarily the Freak-Offs. Singer Michelle Branch recalled attending one of the events the same evening a Freak-Off was set to happen later. Also, while he didn’t provide specifics, Nick Cannon admitted to partying with Combs years ago, attributing his candiness to the fact that would prefer to “live [his] truth.” Comedian Katt Williams also recalled seeing people leave Combs’ parties back in the day.
Right now, Diddy is serving a four-year (or 50-month) sentence at FCI Fort Dix, and he’s set to be released from the facility in April 2028. At the same time, Combs’ lawyers are seeking to appeal his sentence, and their oral arguments are set to be heard this coming April. Time will tell if any other stars share additional thoughts on Diddy’s parties in the meantime.
