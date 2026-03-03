Kim Kardashian And Lewis Hamilton Shared Pics From Their Recent Getaway, And The Views Are Gorgeous
Are things heating up between these two?
Fans are always desperate to find out more about what’s going on with Kim Kardashian’s love life — especially given that she hasn’t publicly dated anyone since Pete Davidson in 2022 and that she’s got a 52-item list of qualities she’s manifesting in a man. That’s why her recent sightings with Formula One racer Lewis Hamilton have been so fascinating, and it definitely seems like they have a foot on the gas, as they each shared photos from their recent getaway, and man, those views are breathtaking.
While Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton didn’t go Instagram official by sharing photos of themselves vacationing together in Lake Powell, Arizona, they definitely don’t seem like they’re trying to hide their budding romance. Take the All’s Fair star’s Instagram Stories post, for example:
The images of these vistas were posted the same day that the British F1 driver shared similar shots taken from the same desert, which is reportedly a very popular vacation destination for wealthy travelers. His Instagram Stories include this photo:
I can definitely see why the two wanted to share the images they took — the views are too gorgeous not to! According to TMZ, Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were seen snapping a few selfies as well, though they kept those for themselves and instead gave us this as a very stunning consolation prize:
Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian seem to be taking a page out of Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet’s relationship book by keeping their love lives private — the racer even refused to respond when he was asked straight-up about the Kardashian rumors. However, “private” is different from “secret,” because they haven't done much to keep people from knowing they've been traveling together.
While the two have known each other for years, the celebrity fashion icons were first linked romantically when they were seen together at hotels in Paris and the Cotswolds in early February. The two were also shown sitting together at Super Bowl LX in San Francisco, as Kim Kardashian’s sister Kendall Jenner supported ex-boyfriend Bad Bunny’s halftime show performance.
While this would be Kim Kardashian’s first public relationship in years, she was rumored to have dated NFL wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for a few months in 2023-24. For his part, Lewis Hamilton dated singer/actress Nicole Scherzinger from 2007 to 2015.
I love that these two are taking time for themselves and not having their relationship play out in the media — though it is nice of the couple to drop some crumbs for us every once in a while, especially if those crumbs are as gorgeous as these Arizona landscapes. Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for the couple to pop up again somewhere around the world.
In the meantime, you can catch up with Kim and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family on The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) as we wait for Season 8 to hit the 2026 TV premiere schedule.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
