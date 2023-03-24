You Is Ending On Netflix, But It’s Not All Bad News

Netflix’s stalker drama You released the second part of Season 4 earlier this month, and with it came a major killer twist ending that no one saw coming. Just recently, Tati Gabrielle revealed her ideas for how the series would end for Joe, indicating that the end could be coming sooner rather than later, if another season happened at all. Now, we've learned the popular drama will be ending, but there's also good news.

The streaming giant confirmed on Twitter that You is returning for a fifth season, but it will be the final one. So, it's good and bad news on the cancellation front. Not only that, but one additional thing to note is the final set of episodes won’t be premiering until 2024, Nevertheless, fans should be pleased Joe’s story isn’t over, at least not yet.

Spoilers on the Netflix drama can be found in the next paragraph if you aren't caught up!

Since Season 4 of You ended with Joe and Kate back in New York City and the two being a power couple (even if it is based on lies), it feels full circle. Of course, the series began with Joe in NYC, so it really only makes sense that it ends in the Big Apple as well. It’s too early to know what will happen in the fifth season, but I don't think it would be surprising if Joe spots more familiar faces, dead or alive, as he (maybe) even finally gets what he deserves.

Despite Sera Gamble spearheading You’s run, we do already know she is stepping down for the fifth season as showrunner, with Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo taking over as co-showrunners. As of now, there’s also no word on episode count, so it’s possible that we could get a split season again, which would extend the life of the show. We'll be sure to keep you updated as soon as we know more.

How To Watch You Streaming You Seasons 1 through 4 are available with a Netflix subscription

One familiar face that fans are likely hoping to see one more time is Jenna Ortega as Ellie. The Scream VI actress was supposed to return for Season 4, but due to Wednesday scheduling conflicts, she couldn’t. For me, beyond wrapping up the series in a big way, a cameo like Ortega's would be a big get for Season 5.

Following the release of You Season 4 Part 1, showrunner Sera Gamble shared her thoughts on a renewal and the series possibly ending, mentioning that You wouldn't last forever. She did admit that once Joe’s arc comes to an end, so will the show, so with the announcement of the final season, it sounds like that plan has come to fruition. And I am both scared and intrigued to see how it plays out.