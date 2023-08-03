Looks Like Zoe Saldana And Nicole Kidman's Special Ops: Lioness Is Another Huge Hit For Yellowstone's Taylor Sheridan

Nicole Kidman and Zoe Saldana came to the small screen in the 2023 TV schedule for Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness, and the show is already off to a very promising start after its two-episode premiere. The success isn't altogether shocking, considering that the new series was created by Taylor Sheridan, whose Yellowstone has expanded into a multi-show franchise of hit series. So, after critics shared their thoughts on the project, just how strong of a start did Special Ops: Lioness get off to, as a Sheridan project not set in the Yellowstone universe?

Well, like Mayor of Kingstown and Tulsa King, Special Ops: Lioness proved that Sheridan doesn't need a show to tie to the Dutton family to be a hit with Paramount+ subscribers. Following the new series premiere on July 23, Deadline reports that, according to Paramount Global, Special Ops: Lioness is Paramount+'s most-watched global series premiere within its first 24 hours. The record was previously held by Halo and was set more than a year earlier in March 2022.

Paramount Global also reported that Episode 1 earned an audience of almost six million viewers after three days of totals, although that accounts for viewers across Paramount+ and traditional viewing on Paramount Network. The series premiere aired on Paramount Network on July 23, with the second episode airing on July 30.

Whether or not those cable broadcasts will be a hook for viewers to sign up for Paramount+ is a question that may never be answered without the streamer's internal numbers being publicly released, and the rest of Season 1 will release only on Paramount+ without a subsequent airing on linear. Then again, Yellowstone is coming to CBS this fall, so who knows what the future holds?

Chris McCarthy, who is President/CEO of Paramount Media Networks & Showtime/MTV Studios, noted both the success of the show in its premiere and the magic touch from Taylor Sheridan, saying:

On one of the most competitive weeks of the year, Special Ops: Lioness scored as the #1 new scripted series of the year on cable and one of the highest performers of all time on Paramount+. Brilliantly created by Taylor Sheridan and brought to life by our stellar cast, this heart-pounding thriller inspired by real-life events clearly struck a chord with a huge audience.

It's worth noting that three episodes have actually released on Paramount+ at the time of writing, and the show will run for eight episodes. If you haven't tuned in yet, Special Ops: Lioness follows a Marine who is sent to befriend the daughter of a terrorist, with the goal of taking the terrorist organization down from the inside. The premise is based on a little-known real-life CIA program.

In addition to Zoe Saldana and Nicole Kidman (both of whom are credited as executive producers as well as stars), the Special Ops: Lioness cast includes Morgan Freeman, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, and James Jordan, among others.

New episodes of Special Ops: Lioness release on Paramount+ on Sundays at 12:01 a.m. PT, and the streamer will be the only place to be to tune in now that Paramount Network has finished with linear broadcasts. If you want to see what happens next, be sure to check out a Paramount+ subscription!