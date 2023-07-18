Fall TV Is Gonna Be A Mess Thanks To The Strikes, But At Least Yellowstone Fans Should Be Happy

The WGA writers strike that began back in early May is still ongoing, with no sign of a deal being struck that would result in scripts in time for fall TV season. Networks are branching out to find options to fill primetime come fall, and the newly-announced lineup from CBS proves that yet another network is leaning heavily on unscripted and pre-filmed options. On the plus side, though, Yellowstone fans have something to celebrate!

While CBS had previously confirmed some details about the fall portion of the 2023 TV premiere schedule such as Survivor and The Amazing Race being supersized , the full primetime lineup has been announced, and the network is certainly branching out. In addition to reruns of NCIS, FBI, Young Sheldon, Ghosts, and fan-favorite episodes of Blue Bloods, CBS is looking to streaming services and other channels to fill the nights. For Yellowstone fans, that means the arrival of Paramount Network’s smash hit series about the Dutton family coming to broadcast network television for the first time.

In fact, episodes of Yellowstone will release on Sundays, with the show starting from the very beginning. The cable show be aired on CBS on Sundays, with one or two episodes airing each week, depending on the number of NFL game broadcasts earlier in the day. It’s not clear just yet how CBS will handle the elements of Yellowstone that are perfectly fine on cable television but generally don’t air on network, but the Duttons are officially coming to TV in a new way.

This is especially good news for those who have wanted to check the show out but were unable to find it streaming with a Paramount+ subscription , despite spinoffs 1883 and 1923 both being available on the platform. Yellowstone is currently available streaming for those with Peacock Premium subscriptions . So, CBS bringing Yellowstone to network television should be good news for existing fans as well as those who haven’t been able to check out the series on Paramount or streaming.

Yellowstone also isn’t the only import making its way to CBS for the fall schedule. Two Paramount+ originals are coming to broadcast, with FBI True set to air on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET as lead-in to reruns of FBI. Also, SEAL Team will return to CBS after previously being cancelled and moved to Paramount+. Returning reality shows include Big Brother, Survivor, and The Amazing Race, along with new reality shows Buddy Games, Lotería Loca, and Raid the Cage. The Price is Right at Night and Let’s Make a Deal Primetime both have slots, while the U.K. version of Ghosts will air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET.

Basically, CBS joins the ranks of ABC and Fox in preparing a fall lineup that will be able to air whether or not the WGA writers strike and SAG strike are resolved sooner rather than later. ABC announced that fans of shows like Grey’s Anatomy and The Conners will have to wait longer than usual for new seasons back in May, with a heavy focus on unscripted options. Similarly, Fox has loaded its lineup with unscripted shows and animation.

At the time of writing, NBC is the only one of the four major networks that hasn’t announced a fall lineup that accounts for the likelihood that its usual scripted mainstays won’t be back in September as per usual. It may only be a matter of time before that network announces a revamped schedule in the wake of CBS doing the same. After all, Yellowstone coming to CBS is great news for existing and potential new fans of that show, but the rest of the primetime mess could cause problems come fall!