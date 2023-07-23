Special Ops: Lioness Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors Before

For the past half-decade or so, Taylor Sheridan has mainly turned his attention to the American west with his exploration of the family dynamics and political ties of the Dutton family in his Yellowstone universe . And while his new Paramount+ original series , Special Ops: Lioness forgoes the life of ranchers and instead is set in the world of counterterrorism, its primary focus is still on a dynamic group of characters.

If you watched the new 2023 TV show when the first two episodes debuted on July 23rd, there’s a good chance you’re wanting to know where you’ve seen the actors before. Some names, like Zoe Saldaña and Nicole Kidman, are well-known, but other members of the Special Ops: Lioness cast may be a bigger mystery, so let’s unpack…

(Image credit: Paramount Plus)

Zoe Saldaña (Joe)

Leading the Special Ops: Lioness cast is Zoe Saldaña, who takes on the role of Joe, the station chief who recruits and trains the operatives for the CIA’s “Lioness” undercover program.

Thanks to roles in four of the biggest movies of all time , there’s a very good chance just about everyone has seen Saldaña at some point over the years. Even outside of her portrayal of Gamora in some of the best Marvel movies of all time and take on Neytiri in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, the actress has given some tremendous performances throughout her career. These include the more recent Star Trek movies, The Adam Project, and various titles in the Law & Order TV franchise.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Laysla De Oliveira (Cruz Manuelos)

Next up is Laysla De Oliveira who plays Cruz Manuelos, a young Marine who is pulled into the Lioness program and tasked with going on a daring, and dangerous, undercover mission on Special Ops: Lioness.

If you were a fan of the Netflix original series, Locke & Key, then you should recognize De Oliveira from her portrayal of Echo/Dodge throughout the show’s run. Over the years, she has also appeared on shows like The Gifted, iZombie, and Covert Affairs, to name a few. Her film credits include the likes of In the Tall Grass, Code 8, and Needle in a Timestack.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Dave Annabel (Neil)

Dave Annabel shows up on Special Ops: Lioness as Joe’s husband, Neil.

This isn’t the first time Annabel has worked on a Taylor Sheridan show, as he played Lee Dutton in a handful of episodes of Yellowstone over the years. But his work on the small screen goes much deeper than that thanks to major roles on shows like Brothers & Sisters, 666 Park Avenue, and Red Band Society. More recently, Annabel had a recurring role on Walker throughout the show’s second and third seasons.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Jill Wagner (Bobby)

Jill Wagner, who also executive produced the show alongside Taylor Sheridan, appears in the Special Ops: Lioness cast as Bobby, a rough–and-tough member of Joe’s team.

Seeing Wagner in a more hard-edged role will be something new for a large group of her fans, especially those who know her from the various Hallmark original movies she’s been a part of for nearly the past decade. Over the years, Wagner has also appeared on shows like Teen Wolf, Blade: The Series, and hosted Wipeout.

(Image credit: Paramount Network)

James Jordan (Two Cups)

James Jordan pops up on Special Ops: Lioness as Two Cups, a highly experienced member of Joe’s CIA Special Activities Division team.

Jordan is without a doubt Sheridan’s biggest collaborator in the Lioness cast, as he has appeared on shows like Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, and 1883, as well as a list of movies that includes Wind River and Those Who Wish Me Dead. You can also include Veronica Mars on that list, considering both appeared in acting roles throughout the show’s run. Jordan’s other credits include Fargo, True Blood, 24, CSI: Miami, and Cold Case.

(Image credit: HBO)

LaMonica Garrett (Tucker)

LaMonica Garrett is another actor who plays a member of Joe’s CIA team with his portrayal of Tucker.

Though he doesn’t have all that many film credits to his name, Garrett is a prolific actor on the small screen. Throughout his career, Garrett has played characters like Deputy Sheriff Cane on Sons of Anarchy, Mike Ritter on Designated Survivor, and Monitor/Anti-Monitor in the various Arrowverse series on The CW. Most recently, he had a major part on the 1883 cast with his portrayal of Thomas.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Stephanie Nur (Aaliyah)

Stephanie Nur appears in the Special Ops: Lioness cast as Aaliyah, the daughter of a wealthy businessman with alleged ties to terrorism who becomes the target of the show’s undercover operation.

Though she's still making a name for herself as an actor, Nur has worked with Sheridan in the past, specifically on 1883, which saw her take on the role of Melodi in a pair of episodes back in 2021.

(Image credit: ABC)

Thad Luckinbill (Kyle)

Thad Luckinbill shows up on Special Ops: Lioness as Kyle, one of Joe’s old friends with whom she crosses paths out in the field.

Over the years, Luckinbill has appeared on shows like Law & Order Criminal Intent, Grey’s Anatomy, Ballers, and The Young and the Restless. However, in more recent years, he’s become a successful Hollywood producer, working on everything from La La Land to Sicario and 12 Strong to Devotion.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Nicole Kidman (Kaitlyn Meade)

One of the heavy hitters of the Special Ops: Lioness cast, Nicole Kidman takes on the role of CIA senior supervisor Kaitlyn Meade.

An Academy Award winner (The Hours), six-time Golden Globe winner (Moulin Rouge!, To Die For, etc.), and two-time Primetime Emmy Award winner (Big Little Lies), Kidman has done a little bit of everything throughout her career, one that goes back to the early 1980s. Some of Kidman’s best movies could also be considered some of the landmark films of the past 40 years.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Michael Kelly (Donald Westfield)

Next up is Michael Kelly, who takes on the role of CIA Deputy Director Donald Westfield.

From his work on House of Cards to the Amazon original series Jack Ryan, Kelly has a lot of experience on shows dealing with political issues and terrorism, but that’s just a part of his career. With great performances in everything from Zack Snyder’s underrated Dawn of the Dead remake to one of the best Black Mirror episodes , he’s done it all.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Morgan Freeman (Secretary Of State Mullins)

And then there is Morgan Freeman, who takes on the role of Secretary of State Edwin Mullins.

Freeman, one of the most recognizable actors on the planet, has a long and storied career that includes some of the best movies of all time like The Shawshank Redemption and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. A recipient of an Academy Award (Million Dollar Baby) and a Golden Globe (Driving Miss Daisy), Freeman has long been decorated for his impressive body of work .