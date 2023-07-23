How To Watch Special Ops: Lioness And Stream The Latest Taylor Sheridan Series From Anywhere

How To Watch Special Ops: Lioness Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Premiere date: Sunday, July 23 at 12am PT / 3am ET New episodes: added every week on Sundays Stream: Get a 7-day free trial with Paramount Plus (US, UK, CA, AU) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Watch Special Ops: Lioness: Preview

An incredible A-list cast reports for duty in the new spy thriller from Taylor Sheridan. Zoe Saldaña and Laysla De Oliveira star as two undercover operatives of the Lioness Program, alongside Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) as the program’s calculating director Kaitlyn, and Morgan Freeman (Million Dollar Baby) in the role of the US Secretary of State. Based on the real-life US military initiative, this new series promises to be a gritty, nail-biting thrill ride, and you can find out how to watch Special Ops: Lioness online with our guide below.

Actor, award-winning writer, and now powerhouse TV producer Taylor Sheridan (Mayor of Kingstown, 1923: A Yellowstone Origin Story) brings viewers his latest, incendiary drama: an 8-part series based on the CIA’s Lioness Program.

“Sheridan was deeply inspired by the women in service,” Saldaña said of the show, “and he felt that it was just time to tell their stories in a form of celebration and appreciation for their work.” The Avatar and Columbiana actor plays Joe, the first Lioness and now station chief who trains new recruit Cruz (De Oliveira, Locke & Key) for a very high-risk operation: befriend the daughter of a suspected billionaire terrorist and obtain intel, without drawing suspicion and derailing the entire CIA program.

Also starring Sam Asghari (Black Monday), Michael Kelly (The Comey Rule), Jill Wagner and Dave Annable (Yellowstone), Sheridan’s latest promises to be a blast – full of gripping drama and nerve-shredding suspense. Just follow our guide below for how to watch Special Ops: Lioness online from anywhere with a subscription to Paramount Plus.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online in the US

(Image credit: paramount)

Taylor Sheridan’s anticipated new drama arrives on Paramount Plus on Sunday, July 23. The 8-part series will debut with two episodes initially, with the remaining episodes made available one a week every Sunday until the season finale.

If you haven't already got a Paramount Plus subscription, the great news is that you can watch Special Ops: Lioness without paying a cent thanks to the 7-day long Paramount Plus free trial. And when that expires, you’ll pay just $5.99 for a monthly subscription.

Overseas and want to access your Paramount Plus subscription as normal? We explain below how a VPN can help.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online from anywhere

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas trying to access Paramount Plus, you can still watch Special Ops: Lioness online just as you would at home.

While services like Paramount Plus are only available in certain markets, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN which can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like you would back home.

Watch Special Ops: Lioness as if you were at home with a VPN

Offering a 30-day money back guarantee, try out ExpressVPN, the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services including Paramount Plus and more, and stream from any device, including your mobile or tablet, laptop, TV, or gaming console. Run into any problems? ExpressVPN has an excellent customer support team on hand 24/7.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose a VPN and install it - our go-to recommendation is ExpressVPN, with the 12-month plan offering the best value

2. Connect to a server - for Paramount Plus you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Head over to your stream of choice - in this instance, Paramount Plus

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online in the UK

UK fans can catch riveting new spy thriller Special Ops: Lioness from Sunday, July 23, exclusively on Paramount Plus. New episodes arrive on the same day each week until the finale on September 3.

Membership costs £6.99 a month, or £69.90 if you want the annual plan, although a one week-long FREE trial is available to those who haven’t signed-up before.

Even better? If you’re a Sky customer with Sky Cinema using a Sky Q or Sky Glass device, then Paramount Plus membership is yours as a completely free add-on service.

Currently travelling abroad? Purchasing a VPN will allow you to connect to your paid streaming service no matter where you’re located.

How to watch Special Ops: Lioness online in Canada

Taylor Sheridan’s explosive spy thriller debuts from Sunday, July 23 in Canada too, available to stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

A subscription starts at CA$9.99 per month, after the 7-day FREE Paramount Plus trial. You could opt for the annual subscription at CA$99.99 instead, and that way pay 16% less over the entire year.

Watch Special Ops: Lioness online in Australia

Hollywood actress and Australian export Nicole Kidman hits Paramount Plus on Sunday, July 23, taking on state terrorism in Taylor Sheridan’s brand-new drama.

New subscribers can try out the service’s 7-day FREE trial before paying anything. And, if you like what you’re being served, than a monthly subscription will cost you AU$8.99 a month – or AU$89.99 a year.

As detailed above, may have trouble connecting to Paramount Plus and streaming Special Ops: Lioness from abroad. The solution? Try using a VPN as per our guide above.

Special Ops: Lioness Trailer

Special Ops: Lioness cast