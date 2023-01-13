Zoey 101 Is Officially Getting A Sequel Movie, And Fans Have Thoughts

In the era of reboots, revivals, sequels, and spinoffs, it’s always a question of, “What’s going to be next?” And the latest one has been revealed, though not everyone may be happy, as it’s Zoey 101. The once-beloved series followed Jamie Lynn Spears’ Zoey Brooks going to boarding school in Southern California and all that came with it. Following some news about the series getting a movie sequel, fans have a lot to say about it.

Yes, fans of Nickelodeon’s hit show Zoey 101 are having mixed feelings right now after it was announced that there will be a sequel movie starring Jamie Lynn Spears and other original cast members. Spears has been in the limelight quite a bit lately with her public falling out with sister Britney, and she could be seen in Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test, bringing herself and other celebrities to the point of breaking, emotionally and physically. But with a revival on the way, what does this mean?

How Paramount+ Is Bringing Back Zoey 101

Nickelodeon announced that production has started on Zoey 102, an original full-length movie based on characters from Zoey 101. The film, which will see the return of Jamie Lynn Spears as Zoey Brooks, Erin Sanders as Quinn Pensky, Sean Flynn as Chase Matthews, Matthew Underwood as Logan Reese, Christopher Massey as Michael Barret, Abby Wild as Stacey Dillsen, and Jack Salvatore as Mark Del Figgalo, follows the Pacific Coast Academy alumni reuniting for a wedding.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Zoey 102 is currently the working title for the sequel movie, directed by Nancy Hower, with a script by Monica Sherer & Madeline Whitby. Spears, Hower, Sherer & Whitby, and Alexis Fisher serve as executive producers. The film is expected to premiere on Paramount+ (opens in new tab) in late 2023.

(Image credit: Paramount+)

Since filming is taking place in North Carolina, and the gang is obviously no longer in high school, it’s possible that fans won’t be seeing PCA in the film. The original series was filmed on location at Pepperdine University in California, but fans will have to wait until the sequel to find out where the latest adventure will happen.

What Fans Are Thinking

As for the fan reactions, they aren’t all too nice. Due to Jamie Lynn Spears’ feud with Britney Spears, fans have some thoughts about the news. Not everyone is returning for the movie, including Victoria Justice, who played Lola Martinez beginning in the second season. One fan let the world know that Justice won’t be the only one not returning/tuning in, with @FlowerofLilies posting:

I think we’re all not returning for the ‘Zoey 101’ sequel movie

Another fan can’t get past the title. It should be pointed out that it is just a “working title” for now, but it’s possible it will stay as Zoey 102. This person has a blunt opinion:

the zoey 101 revival movie being titled zoey 102 is the type of lazy i am i can’t lieJanuary 12, 2023 See more

Meanwhile, there are still some people who wouldn’t mind a Zoey 101 sequel, just not centered around Zoey. One fan thinks the honor should go to another character/star: Alexa Nikolas, who played Nicole in the first two seasons and has since opened up about the bullying she experienced on the set of the Nickelodeon series. @SimonIsHott wrote:

We don’t want a 'Zoey 101' movie.. we only want 'Nicole 101/ with Alexa Nikolas

Victoria Justice isn’t the only one who has already been revealed to not return for the movie. Before he went to great lengths to become Elvis, Austin Butler played PCA newbie and Zoey’s boyfriend, James Garrett, in the show’s final season. While it isn’t surprising that he's not returning to his Nickelodeon roots, one fan couldn’t help but hilariously imagine how that chain of events might have gone down:

austin getting the email asking him to come back for the zoey 101 movie pic.twitter.com/qa21alGySwJanuary 12, 2023 See more

Unlike the iCarly revival, which was renewed for a third season, it’s clear that not all fans are happy with the reboot news, and as a fan of the original series, I can’t say I blame them. There are some on social media with more excited reactions, including one who is saying "hell yes" to more Zoey:

Been waiting 15 years for some kind of Zoey 101 conclusion, so hell yes I'm excited for the movie. I only wish 10 year old me could see me nowJanuary 12, 2023 See more

Whether you're excited or bummed that Zoey 101 is coming back with a sequel movie, I'd say that it will be interesting to see what some of PCA’s brightest have been up to since the show ended in 2008, and who knows? Maybe this could be just the jumpstart that we need for another series/movie revolving around someone else.

All four seasons of Zoey 101 are streaming on Paramount+ with a subscription. Zoey 102 is set to drop on the streamer later this year!