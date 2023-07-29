Zoey 102 Director Weighs In On Jamie Lynn Spears’ Nickelodeon Franchise Possibly Continuing After Reunion Movie

Warning! Spoilers ahead for Zoey 102. Read at your own risk!

After 15 years, the crew from Pacific Coast Academy is finally back for the Zoey 101 sequel movie, Zoey 102, which can be streamed with a Paramount+ subscription. It is only the latest reboot/revival to happen, and although there were some missing Zoey 101 castmates, the film still brought tons of nostalgia. Now, the question is: following the movie, could there be more on the horizon?

Zoey 102 sees Jamie Lynn Spears return as the titular Zoey Brooks as she and some of her PCA classmates get together for Logan and Quinn’s wedding. However, it's more complicated than that for the main character, because she has to hire a fake boyfriend for the ceremony and focus on her job at the same time, all while being Quinn’s maid of honor.

The series brought back tons of nostalgia for fans who grew up with the series, and some could be itching for more, especially since not everyone returned. So, director Nancy Hower told TVLine that she’s hoping for a future with the franchise:

My hope would be that we do another movie and then launch a series from it.

Since Zoey 102 did catch fans up on what some of the PCA Class of 2008 have been up to, and even what they’re doing now, it would be nice to continue seeing them and have more come back. There are plenty of shows that are doing well with revivals, such as That’s So Raven with Raven’s Home and fellow Nickelodeon show iCarly, which just released its Season 3 finale. It probably all depends on how Zoey 102 is received and whether or not enough people like it, but you never know what could happen.

That being said, what would another film or series in the Zoey 101 franchise look like? It was revealed in the film that Pacific Coast Academy wasn’t technically a real school, as it wasn’t accredited, and Dean Rivers apparently stole all the money, so the school shut down after the Class of 2008. Despite that though, the school was still somewhat standing, albeit abandoned, when the gang went back to throw Logan and Quinn’s wedding. It could be an interesting story to have them rebuild the school and welcome in a new class. With Chase being a teacher now, maybe he could even be the dean.

Another show or movie in the Zoey 101 franchise would also be a good way to bring back some other cast members that wanted to be in Zoey 102 but couldn’t. Victoria Justice couldn’t be in Zoey 102 due to other commitments, and while it was a disappointment that fans never got to see Lola, there is still a possibility she could come back for a future project. Hopefully, she was able to achieve her dreams of being an actress, which would make for a very good excuse for why she wasn’t at her best friend’s wedding.

It may be a while until there is any news on a potential second movie or show, but since Nancy Hower is interested, she probably isn’t the only one who has also thought about the future of Zoey 101. In the meantime, as fans hope and wait for more Zoey, all four seasons of the original show, plus Zoey 102, are streaming now, along with all the other best shows on Paramount+.