Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vet Chloe Bennet Calls Out People Photoshopping Her Face Onto Other Bodies With Bigger Boobs

Photoshop can be used to do some pretty wild things. Movie studios can utilize it (to unimpressive effect) on posters for X-Men films, while TV shows like The Voice can use it to construct promotional photos of the judges. (Though stars such as Ariana Grande can appear heavily altered as a result.) In addition to entertainment entities, fans also implement such skills for various reasons, some lighthearted and some not-so-great. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum Chloe Bennet has experienced the latter, as some users have photoshopped her face onto bodies with bigger boobs. After having discovered yet another example of this, Bennet is speaking out on the recurring issue.

The actress, best known for playing Daisy “Quake” Johnson on the Marvel show, caught wind of a social media account that shared an altered image of her body. She retweeted said post from her Twitter account and expressed her discomfort with the fact that such images regularly circulate around the interwebs. You can check out her post down below:

i don’t know whose titties those are but they’re certainly not my titties—it’s super fun getting on social media everyday and seeing photoshopped photos of my face/body every day 🙃🙃😑🤙🏼 https://t.co/QHFm8pyZJLApril 10, 2022 See more

Unfortunately, this is something that’s become increasingly common on the Internet over the years. We’ve all seen those random photoshopped snapshots, whether they be in social media accounts or on random pop-ups. Though it happens to all sorts of stars, women arguably appear in these kinds of images more frequently.

Based on her post, Chloe Bennet is hoping for a change to this growing trend, and you honestly can’t blame her for being unhappy with the situation. Not only are such images false, but one could argue that they’re also objectifying the person that’s being depicted. Some might even say that they promote false ideas of body image to unsuspecting Internet and social media users.

Many fans would probably agree that Chloe Bennet’s body isn’t what made her a beloved part of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. anyways. It was her winning performance as the powerful Quake, a character that she played for seven seasons. While she did admittedly sport some cool looks over the years, Daisy Johnson endeared herself to fans with her intelligence, wit and heart. Not to mention the fact that she could take down plenty of enemies with her seismic abilities.

On that note, when the actress is online, she hasn’t just been seeing photos of herself with an enhanced bust. She’s also been bombarded with inquiries from fans regarding whether her fan-favorite character will return. Ahead of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s series finale, the star explained that she “definitely would” reprise her role , though she’s been shutting down Secret Invasion series .

Fans will surely be waiting for news on that front but, in the meantime, let’s hope she doesn’t have to deal with too many more of these altered images. Chances are she may actually appreciate some awesome (and anatomically correct) Quake fan art instead.