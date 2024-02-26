Ahead Of Superman: Legacy Introducing Metamorpho To The DCU, James Gunn Paid Tribute To The Character’s Co-Creator After Her Death

We’re still in the early days of the DCU, though something James Gunn – who’s helping to shape the franchise – has made clear is that he’s open to using a wide range of characters. The cast of Superman: Legacy (his upcoming superhero movie ) proves that, as there are plenty of intriguing faces from DC Comics lore appearing in it. One such person is Rex Mason a.k.a. Metamorpho. Gunn seems to have great love for the unique hero and also appears to have respect for where he comes from. That was evident when the filmmaker paid tribute to Rex’s co-creator after her death.

Ramona Fradon, who co-created Metamorpho with Bob Haney in the 1960s, passed away at the age of 97. Throughout her years with DC Comics, she also did illustrations for Plastic Man, Super Friends and Detective Comics. James Gunn, who’s long been a reader of comic books, took to Threads sometime after he learned of Fradon’s passing. He paid tribute to the late artist with the short, yet sweet, message:

Rest in Peace, Ramona Fradon, creator of Metamorpho. She passed away at the age of 97 leaving [a] lifetime of wonderful, whimsical, life-enriching work.

Rex Mason made his debut in the pages of The Brave and the Bold in 1965. A founding member of the team known as The Outsiders, Mason has the ability to transform his body into different chemical compounds. This power arguably makes him one of the most formidable superheroes in the DC Universe. One has to have a solid imagination to think up or draw such a character and, based on his enduring popularity, I’d wager that fans will be forever thankful for Rex’s creation.

Superman: Legacy will mark the first time that the character has appeared in a live-action movie, which is very exciting in this fan’s eyes. What’s also great is that James Gunn has tapped a top-notch Gotham alum for the role. Anthony Carrigan – who many might also know for his role on HBO’s Barry – is set to take on Mason in the DCU’s debut film. I can’t think of a better person to portray the superhero and have no doubt that Carrigan will crush it. I’m also eager to see how he’ll look on screen. While we’ll have to wait a while for that, some terrific fan art of his Metamorpho has hit the web.

Work on the upcoming DC film seems to be moving right along, as the cast recently united for the first table read. A photo from the occasion was shared which showed the entire main cast together (and revealed Nicholas Hoult’s newly shaved head ). Principal photography is set to kick off later this year ahead of the production’s 2025 release date.

It’s somewhat bittersweet knowing that Ramona Fradon won’t be able to see her creation come to life on the big screen. Nevertheless, it’s comforting to know that she’s now getting her flowers from James Gunn and others. I’d also wager that Gunn and his collaborators will seek to do her work justice for their DCU endeavor. We here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Fradon’s family and loved ones and express our hope that her legacy in comics will live on.

Superman: Legacy is set to open in theaters on July 11, 2025.